Epic Games might owe you money from ‘Fortnite’: Here’s how to check

If you or your children played Fortnite over a nearly six-year period beginning in 2017, Epic Games may now owe you money. That’s because the maker of one of the world’s most popular video games has agreed to settle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over allegations that Epic “used dark patterns to trick players into making unwanted purchases and let children rack up unauthorized charges without any parental involvement,” according to a notice from the regulatory body.

“Dark patterns”—or deceptive design—are design elements of a user interface or webpage that trick or manipulate users into carrying out an action unknowingly to them, or an action they feel like they have no choice but to take due to the way information is presented to them.

As it relates to the FTC’s allegation about Epic, the commission says “Fortnite’s counterintuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration led players to incur unwanted charges based on the press of a single button. The company also made it easy for children to make purchases while playing Fortnite without requiring any parental consent.” Even worse, the FTC alleges that Epic locked the accounts of gamers who disputed the unauthorized changes with their credit card companies.

As a result, the FTC has fined Epic Games $245 million, which will be used to pay back customers who were financially impacted by the practices. The FTC has also prohibited Epic from using deceptive design to charge customers without obtaining an affirmative consent from them first.