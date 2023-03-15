Critics denounce a lack of transparency around GPT-4’s tech

The much ballyhooed, long-rumored release of GPT-4 is finally upon us. In a blog post on Tuesday, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announced its latest landmark AI model.

As predicted, the results are impressive: The multimodal model, which unlike its predecessor can accept images as well as text inputs, can show “human-like performance” on a number of tasks. It scores in the top 10% of a bar exam for lawyers, and generally can pass a battery of tests with uncanny ability.

But to some, it’s not the eye-popping results that are the most significant element of the report; it’s the lack of transparency.

Though OpenAI released an accompanying 98-page paper on Tuesday, the company is relatively tight-lipped on the matter of the tech itself. “Given both the competitive landscape and the safety implications of large-scale models like GPT-4, this report contains no further details about the architecture (including model size), hardware, training compute, dataset construction, training method, or similar,” the paper reads.