Critics denounce a lack of transparency around GPT-4’s tech

The much ballyhooed, long-rumored release of GPT-4 is finally upon us. In a blog post on Tuesday, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announced its latest landmark AI model.
As predicted, the results are impressive: The multimodal model, which unlike its predecessor can accept images as well as text inputs, can show “human-like performance” on a number of tasks. It scores in the top 10% of a bar exam for lawyers, and generally can pass a battery of tests with uncanny ability.
But to some, it’s not the eye-popping results that are the most significant element of the report; it’s the lack of transparency.
Though OpenAI released an accompanying 98-page paper on Tuesday, the company is relatively tight-lipped on the matter of the tech itself. “Given both the competitive landscape and the safety implications of large-scale models like GPT-4, this report contains no further details about the architecture (including model size), hardware, training compute, dataset construction, training method, or similar,” the paper reads.
That explanation hasn’t sat well with some members of the AI and academic communities. Citing safety implication is a “cop-out,” claims Catherine Flick, a researcher in computing and social responsibility at De Montfort University, in the U.K. “It’s entirely the competitive landscape; if they truly were ‘Open’ AI, they would be wanting to be as transparent as possible.”
The issue, according to Irina Raicu, director of the Internet Ethics Program at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, is that it’s vital for fellow researchers to have access to the chatbot’s training data set “Knowing what’s in the data set enables researchers to point out what’s missing,” she says.
The move may well be a legal defense, says Andres Guadamuz, an intellectual property law researcher at the University of Sussex, perhaps reactive to the ongoing drama around competitor Stability AI, which was hit with a lawsuit by stock image database Getty in January for allegedly using its paid-for database of stock images to train its image-generation model. “This is going to become the standard going forward,” he says. (For its part, OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request to comment for this story.)