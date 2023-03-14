Google said in a blog post today that it will soon be bringing new generative AI tools into its Workspace productivity products. The company says the addition of the AI features are the biggest thing to happen to its productivity suite since the addition of collaboration features.

“In the same way that we revolutionized real-time collaboration with coauthoring in Docs 17 years ago, we’re excited to transform creation and collaboration all over again in Workspace,” wrote Workspace product VP Johanna Voolich Wright.

The search giant, now neck-deep in an AI arms race with OpenAI, Microsoft, and others, says that in the coming weeks it will provide a “limited set of trusted testers” with a new set of features that will make writing Gmails and Docs easier.

In both Gmail and Google Docs, users will be able to type in a topic they’d like to write about (such as an employee email or a personal note) and AI will instantly generate a draft, which the user can then edit to customize and personalize.