Why the Upper Midwest and Great Plains have so few EVs

The Lakota people named the Badlands, calling the sharp, stark canyons and buttes mako sica (literally, “bad lands”). Centuries later, French-Canadian trappers and traders likewise chronicled les mauvaises terres a traveser (“bad lands to travel across”).

Interstate 94 has tamed the former Dakota Territory, turning the journey into a 75-mph blur of chasms and color, but it remains inhospitable to those driving electric vehicles. Across western North Dakota, there are far more oil pump jacks than charging stations. Even bison outnumber EVs.

Change is coming, albeit slower than in the rest of the country. With the notable exception of Minnesota’s Twin Cities, the shift to EVs across the Upper Midwest and Great Plains lags compared with other regions nationwide.

Concerns over range and the effects of sub-zero weather on battery life are higher for the vast northern prairies, areas with the fewest charging stations in the country. Political debates over ethanol, emission standards, and market forces also envelop the region.