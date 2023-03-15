Why the Upper Midwest and Great Plains have so few EVs

The Lakota people named the Badlands, calling the sharp, stark canyons and buttes mako sica (literally, “bad lands”). Centuries later, French-Canadian trappers and traders likewise chronicled les mauvaises terres a traveser (“bad lands to travel across”).
Interstate 94 has tamed the former Dakota Territory, turning the journey into a 75-mph blur of chasms and color, but it remains inhospitable to those driving electric vehicles. Across western North Dakota, there are far more oil pump jacks than charging stations. Even bison outnumber EVs.
Change is coming, albeit slower than in the rest of the country. With the notable exception of Minnesota’s Twin Cities, the shift to EVs across the Upper Midwest and Great Plains lags compared with other regions nationwide.
Concerns over range and the effects of sub-zero weather on battery life are higher for the vast northern prairies, areas with the fewest charging stations in the country. Political debates over ethanol, emission standards, and market forces also envelop the region.
For EV advocates, the numbers foretell a long road ahead.
The most recent federal data on EV adoption rates shows that North Dakota (roughly 400 vehicles), Wyoming (500), and South Dakota (700) have the fewest EV registrations in the nation. The Dakotas, Iowa, and Nebraska are among the states with the lowest per capita ownership and market share of EVs. Not surprisingly then, charging stations, seen as a key piece of widespread electrification, are equally scarce, with North Dakota and South Dakota having the lowest number of stations in the contiguous United States.
More stations are on the way. The infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed in 2021 mandated that states develop plans for a charging network to qualify for federal funds. North Dakota, for example, has proposed stations every 50 miles along Interstates 94 and 29.