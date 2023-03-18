3 ways to protect yourself from ‘shoulder surfers’ (phone thieves who also steal your PIN)

Last month The Wall Street Journal reported on a recent trend in phone theft: Thieves in major cities are no longer simply snatching pricy smartphones—they want the users’ PINs, too. The reason? A stolen phone may fetch a nice payment on the black market, but the financial data locked behind your phone’s PIN can net tens of thousands of dollars more.

The main method a thief uses to learn a phone’s PIN, or passcode, is called “shoulder surfing,” which means that the thief literally observes the owner entering their phone’s PIN and then decides to grab that person’s phone. Once they snatch it, the thief can unlock it with the observed PIN, then change the PIN and even account passwords for the owner’s online services, thus locking the owner out of remote tracking of the stolen phone and eliminating their ability to remotely delete data from the stolen device. That PIN also lets the thief gain access to many financial apps on the stolen phone, which the thief can then use to transfer money from the victim’s accounts.

Shoulder surfers can target anyone, regardless of whether they use an iPhone or Android device, and particularly if they use a simple 4-digit PIN to unlock their phone, as most people do. But it’s 2023, and with the amount of personal data (health records, photos, notes, and messages) and financial data (bank apps, money transfer apps, photos of tax records or other financial statements) residing on our phones, protecting all that sensitive information with only a 4-digit PIN is asking for trouble.

Thankfully, there are easy ways built into the iPhone’s iOS and Android operating systems to help you protect your device from shoulder surfing. Here are three that you need to know.