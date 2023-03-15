Why quitting can be the best career move you can make

BY Kim Rittberg5 minute read

You don’t have to pull a Jerry Maguire walkout or make an infamous TikTok video to pull a power move. Quitting can be the best career move you make if you have clarity about what you want out of your career and life and are not simply running away from the negatives of your current job.

Emily Thompson, the cofounder and host of Being Boss, a podcast and community for creative entrepreneurs says, “When you feel called to make the kind of career decision that has you leave your job, your world opens up in just as many ways as you may feel it closing in. Harness that power while you have it.” If you’re thinking about quitting to start your own business or to freelance, you’d be joining the 37% of the workforce already doing so. For those looking for the freedom of self-employment, here are some of the biggest benefits. Financial gain Depending on what you do, working for yourself can be more lucrative. If you get out of the “money for time” exchange, you can bring in multiples of your salary, especially if you work in an industry that is flat or not growing.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Leah Neaderthal, who runs Smart Gets Paid, where she helps women independent consultants land higher-paying consulting clients says, “What I’ve seen in my world is that women far exceed their corporate salary. Of course, it doesn’t happen by accident. They have to learn how to get clients consistently, how to price their work for value, not for time, and learn how to lead a sales process. When they can do that, there’s no limit to how much they can earn. And they typically make more while working less.” Career Coach Becca Carnahan says, “On average job switchers see an average of about a 10% pay increase. The percentage your pay may increase or decrease is dependent on many factors (role, level, industry, geography, etc.).” Terry Rice, a business development consultant, cautions people to be patient. “It’s entirely possible to make more money as an entrepreneur than you did as an employee. But, you need to practice strategic patience when first starting out. Keep in mind that it can take up to 18 months for new entrepreneurs to fully hit their stride, if ever. Initially, you’ll want to focus more on your trajectory as opposed to how much you’re making each month.”

Expand to continue reading ↓