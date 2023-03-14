BY Mark Sullivanlong read

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt, ex-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and MIT College of Computing dean Daniel Huttenlocher released a video today encouraging global leaders to take seriously the promise—and potential threat—of AI on nearly every element of society. In the video, the three men explain why they believe AI to be the most powerful foundational technology in history, and describe how the technology could change everything from industries, war, global relations, and even our experience as reasoning beings.

The video is based on The Age of AI: And Our Human Future, a book Schmidt, Kissinger, and Huttenlocher published two years ago. Co-produced by Juan Delcan (the animator behind the viral burning matchsticks animation), the 16-minute video incorporates imagery generated by AI systems. Fast Company spoke to Eric Schmidt about the major themes of the video, how it came together, and how the timing of the release relates to the broader focus on large language models and chatbots such as ChatGPT. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length. Fast Company: How did you and your co-authors get together to work on this project?

Eric Schmidt: Maybe four years ago we started talking about it and it became clear that the three of us had somewhat different viewpoints and that the combination was interesting. We would check each other. Doctor Kissinger, of course, is not a scientist, but he’s brilliant. But he had some basic ideas that were not correct from a computer science perspective. But his historical context is extraordinary. Dan is a very careful computer scientist. And I tend to make stuff up that sounds plausible. FC: How would you describe what the video is about if somebody asked you about it in a coffee shop? ES: I start with the premise that AI is a very, very big thing. And we’re not building Terminator robots, which is what everybody thinks AI is, but rather that it’s going to change the way we talk to each other. The way we think, the way we reason, the way we communicate, the way we entertain each other, the way science works, the way economics works, everything. And the current excitement over ChatGPT is just another step in the evolution of AI.

