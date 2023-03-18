How this Patreon and OnlyFans rival is trying to live up to its creator-first ethos

After years of attracting an online following through her intricate anime cosplay, Manny Moon was ready to start making money from her work as a full-time content creator in early 2022. That’s when she began using Fanhouse, a social platform that enables creators to provide exclusive content to their loyal fans through a paid subscription.

Manny set up a Fanhouse account after another creator shared their positive experience with the platform. In addition to needing a reliable source of income to support herself, Manny said she was drawn by the app’s variety of features.

“There’s different ways to make different types of income through it, like promos, through subs, and it really [helps build a closeness] with my audience,” said Manny, who goes by @mannymoon on the platform, where she posts exclusive photo sets from her cosplay and updates from her daily life. In the year since joining Fanhouse, she has built an audience that enables her to make a few hundred dollars every month through the platform—enough to cover some basic needs as she builds out ways to monetize her content.

Launched in November 2020, Fanhouse separates creators’ posts between a public fanwall and a private feed that only subscribers, who pay anywhere from $1.99 to $25, can see. The public wall functions like a teaser to show what kind of content fans get access to with a monthly subscription, from exclusive photos to special videos made by creators.