The most innovative products of 2023

Amid the more than 500 companies recognized as part of Fast Company’s list of the Most Innovative Companies of 2023, product innovation played a key role in helping cement the recognition of many honorees. Whether it’s Valve’s Steam Deck, which helped break down the walls that many console makers use to keep gamers in their ecosystem, or a skincare system designed to care for overlooked consumers with melanated skin, the more than 40 products below all broke into their respective fields and made a mark.