SVB’s CEO urges calm as VC investors reportedly advise startups to pull money from the bank amid liquidity concerns.

What’s happening with SVB Financial? Panic spreads as stock tumbles

[Photo: Sundry Photography/Getty Images]

BY Chris Morris2 minute read

Shares of SVB Financial Group nosedived Thursday, falling more than 60% as the tech-focused bank attempted to shore up its balance sheet, igniting fears about its liquidity.

Trading was halted several times on the stock, and some of the largest venture capital firms were advising portfolio companies to move their money out of the bank. (Shares continued to decline, though in a much smaller percentage, in after-hours trading.)

Shares closed at $106.04 Thursday, down from a close of $267.83 on Wednesday and a 52-week high of $597.16. It was a swift and sudden drop for the bank, which saw its market cap fall below $6.25 billion, catching many investors and customers off guard. (Update: Regulators have shut down the bank. This story is developing.) Here’s what sparked the sell-off.

Why did SVB shares fall so sharply?

Late on Wednesday, the bank announced it was hoping to raise $2.25 billion via a stock sale and investments, in order to strengthen its balance sheet, as deposits from startups struggling for funding have dropped in recent months. To achieve that, it sold $1.75 billion worth of its available-for-sale securities. In addition, equity fund General Atlantic committed to invest $500 million in the bank.

That set off a panic among investors.

Why is SVB so important?

The bank is the financial partner of nearly half of the U.S.’s venture-backed startups in the healthcare and technology space that went public last year. Those companies are working through their cash reserves at a tremendous rate right now, and ongoing higher interest rates have made many VCs hesitant to give more.

CEO Greg Becker, in a letter to investors, said cash burn by clients increased in February and noted it might not be easy to get access to venture capital funding for the short term.

