What’s happening with SVB Financial? Panic spreads as stock tumbles

Shares of SVB Financial Group nosedived Thursday, falling more than 60% as the tech-focused bank attempted to shore up its balance sheet, igniting fears about its liquidity.

Trading was halted several times on the stock, and some of the largest venture capital firms were advising portfolio companies to move their money out of the bank. (Shares continued to decline, though in a much smaller percentage, in after-hours trading.)

Shares closed at $106.04 Thursday, down from a close of $267.83 on Wednesday and a 52-week high of $597.16. It was a swift and sudden drop for the bank, which saw its market cap fall below $6.25 billion, catching many investors and customers off guard. (Update: Regulators have shut down the bank. This story is developing.) Here’s what sparked the sell-off.

Why did SVB shares fall so sharply?

Late on Wednesday, the bank announced it was hoping to raise $2.25 billion via a stock sale and investments, in order to strengthen its balance sheet, as deposits from startups struggling for funding have dropped in recent months. To achieve that, it sold $1.75 billion worth of its available-for-sale securities. In addition, equity fund General Atlantic committed to invest $500 million in the bank.