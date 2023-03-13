3 new AI editors to sharpen your sentences

BY Jeremy Caplan4 minute read

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

New AI editing tools can strengthen your writing. They spotlight misused or missing words, flabby phrases, and meandering sentences, then offer suggested edits. You choose which revisions to implement, just as you would with a human editor. I’ve found these digital writing assistants surprisingly useful. Read on for a few specific AI editors to try. DeepL Write DeepL Write is a free new tool, in beta, that offers two ways to sharpen your writing. Pick more vivid words by replacing dull terms with more lively ones listed as suggested synonyms.

by replacing dull terms with more lively ones listed as suggested synonyms. Rephrase sentences to add clarity to weak phrases or muddled paragraphs.

to add clarity to weak phrases or muddled paragraphs. Languages: As of now it works for American or British English and German.

As of now it works for American or British English and German. Translation: DeepL also makes DeepL Translator, which can translate text, PDFs, Word docs, or PowerPoint files between 30 languages in seconds. It worked well when I converted a long German PDF into English.

DeepL also makes DeepL Translator, which can translate text, PDFs, Word docs, or PowerPoint files between 30 languages in seconds. It worked well when I converted a long German PDF into English. My take: DeepL Write is the simplest of these new AI editing tools and the one I prefer for quick edit suggestions. It lacks the clutter of more complex editors. I like its clean drop-down menu with multiple edit alternatives. Quillbot Paraphraser Like DeepL, Quillbot’s AI offers multiple ways to rephrase sentences. It has multiple editing modes:

Formal : Presents text in a more sophisticated and professional way.

: Presents text in a more sophisticated and professional way. Simple : Presents text in a way most people can understand.

: Presents text in a way most people can understand. Creative: Expresses ideas in a completely new way.

Expresses ideas in a completely new way. Expand: Adds more detail and depth to increase sentence length.

Adds more detail and depth to increase sentence length. Shorten: Strips away extra words to provide a clear message.

Strips away extra words to provide a clear message. Pricing: Free for basic usage. $100/year for premium or $20/month.

Free for basic usage. $100/year for premium or $20/month. My take: I found Quillbot’s interface clunkier than DeepL Write, though it has a broader array of features, including a “co-writer” option with Web search built in. Wordtune Spices Wordtune Spices is a more advanced word processor. Paste or type in text and you’ll notice phrases highlighted. Hover over them to get grammar or fluency suggestions. Incorporate any fixes you like, or ignore them to keep your writing unchanged. Editing notes appear in the right margin. You can choose which kinds of suggestions you want to see: Improvements: Improve Clarity, Increase Fluency or Enhance Vocabulary.

Improve Clarity, Increase Fluency or Enhance Vocabulary. Corrections: Grammar, Spelling, Punctuation, Repetition, Missing Word. Wordtune can also help spice up your writing by suggesting additions to what you’ve written. Click the “+” button next to any line and choose among “spices” that build on what you’ve already written with any of the following: