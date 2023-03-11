What happens when a metaverse disappears?

A bugle played Taps. The crowd fell silent. Then, a coffin began floating down the aisle, as if carried by invisible pallbearers, until coming to a stop at a makeshift altar adorned with candles and flowers. The coffin was propped up, revealing under its transparent lid the iconic AltspaceVR robot avatar, and a short ceremony began.
This scene unfolded on the social VR platform AltspaceVR last weekend, where roughly 40 users and creators had come together to mourn its impending demise. Microsoft, which had acquired the VR platform in 2017, shut down AltspaceVR on Friday, March 10.
The last few days on AltspaceVR were marked by many such somber moments. Communities who had formed on the platform over the years held their final goodbye events, friends and VR acquaintances exchanged contact information to stay in touch, and more than a few people cracked end-of-the-world, doomsday jokes.
“Absolutely, there’s a world that’s ending,” says Athena Demos, CEO of Big Rock Creative, a VR startup slash artist community that has been putting on virtual versions of Burning Man in AltspaceVR since 2020. Demos led last weekend’s ceremony, telling her audience that the AltspaceVR community would always remember the memories it made on the platform.
“It’s bittersweet. It’s sad,” she tells Fast Company. “There was some magic there.”
AltspaceVR’s demise comes at a pivotal moment for VR and immersive media: Apple is widely expected to release its first mixed reality headset in the coming months, and Meta continues to pour billions of dollars into AR and VR hardware and software. However, Meta’s own social VR platform Horizon Worlds has struggled to gain traction, and some companies have soured on “the metaverse” and the potential for immersive digital communities altogether. In this context, the closure of AltspaceVR marks both the end of an era for early social VR platforms, and a learning opportunity for future metaverse endeavors.
Microsoft announced its plans to shut down AltspaceVR in January as a part of a broader set of cost-cutting measures that also included a retreat from several other VR initiatives, as well as the layoff of 10,000 employees. Microsoft said at the time that it would continue to build technology for avatar-based AR and VR enterprise services; a source familiar with the company’s immersive technology initiatives tells Fast Company that AltspaceVR’s eight-year-old platform had been struggling with a lot of technical debt.