What happens when a metaverse disappears?

A bugle played Taps. The crowd fell silent. Then, a coffin began floating down the aisle, as if carried by invisible pallbearers, until coming to a stop at a makeshift altar adorned with candles and flowers. The coffin was propped up, revealing under its transparent lid the iconic AltspaceVR robot avatar, and a short ceremony began.

This scene unfolded on the social VR platform AltspaceVR last weekend, where roughly 40 users and creators had come together to mourn its impending demise. Microsoft, which had acquired the VR platform in 2017, shut down AltspaceVR on Friday, March 10.

The last few days on AltspaceVR were marked by many such somber moments. Communities who had formed on the platform over the years held their final goodbye events, friends and VR acquaintances exchanged contact information to stay in touch, and more than a few people cracked end-of-the-world, doomsday jokes.

[Screenshot: Janko Roettgers]

“Absolutely, there’s a world that’s ending,” says Athena Demos, CEO of Big Rock Creative, a VR startup slash artist community that has been putting on virtual versions of Burning Man in AltspaceVR since 2020. Demos led last weekend’s ceremony, telling her audience that the AltspaceVR community would always remember the memories it made on the platform.