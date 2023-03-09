With help from generative AI , Grammarly is getting ready to move beyond its prose-editing roots.

Next month, the company will launch GrammarlyGo, an AI assistant that lets users create text from scratch through simple prompts, similar to ChatGPT. The tool can also summarize emails and offer one-click responses, and it can rewrite entire paragraphs to be more concise, personable, or professional.

It’s big expansion in scope for Grammarly, which until now has functioned as a tool for revising what people have already written. With GrammarlyGo, users won’t have to write much of anything at all.

“We deeply believe that AI is there to help users gain superpowers, and that’s what we want our product to do,” says Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Grammarly’s global head of product.