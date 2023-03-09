With help from generative AI, Grammarly is getting ready to move beyond its prose-editing roots.
Next month, the company will launch GrammarlyGo, an AI assistant that lets users create text from scratch through simple prompts, similar to ChatGPT. The tool can also summarize emails and offer one-click responses, and it can rewrite entire paragraphs to be more concise, personable, or professional.
It’s big expansion in scope for Grammarly, which until now has functioned as a tool for revising what people have already written. With GrammarlyGo, users won’t have to write much of anything at all.
“We deeply believe that AI is there to help users gain superpowers, and that’s what we want our product to do,” says Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Grammarly’s global head of product.
AI wherever you write
Grammarly’s underlying AI isn’t much different from what’s already available in other generative AI tools. Roy-Chowdhury says it’s based on GPT-3, but with some additional classifiers to avoid generating or interacting with harmful text. (ChatGPT is based on GPT-3.5, a slightly more advanced model.)
So compared to tools like ChatGPT, the main difference with GrammarlyGo is where it’s available. AI features will be built into Grammarly’s existing desktop apps and browser extensions, so it can function inside of practically any text field. That universal presence might give Grammarly an edge against the likes of Microsoft, which has already integrated ChatGPT with Bing and reportedly plans to bring it to Office apps, such as Word and Outlook.
“We are everywhere that people write, and GrammarlyGo’s going to show up in all of those places, not just one app or one use case,” Roy-Chowdhury says.