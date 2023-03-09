Gen Alpha is tech savvy and growing up fast, but their parents worry about their mental health

Kids under age 10 are having a unique childhood experience with a ton of benefits. But it’s not all a slay. While the youngest generation has unprecedented sway over important household decisions, their parents are deeply concerned about their mental health, according to a new brand-focused report on Gen Alpha, the generation that succeeds Gen Z.
The report from Morning Consult, “A Brand’s Guide To Gen Alpha,” surveyed 2,000 parents and found that the age bracket is growing up quickly, with screens being central to their day-to-day lives: 54% of Alphas have their own devices and spend significant chunks of their day streaming YouTube, gaming with online friends in apps like Roblox, and in virtual reality metaverses. (About 26% of Alphas live in homes with VR headsets, the survey found.)
Alphas are uniquely techy for their age, but what’s also unique to the youngest generation is their sway over the household. They influence their parents’ purchases, especially in terms of food, but they also weigh in on big decisions like travel destinations. Likewise, they’re privy to big conversations at far younger ages than past generations. Parents are making every effort to prepare the “under-10s” for an ever-changing world, which means they’re already broaching topics like race, gender, and politics with Alphas.
The report focused on children under 10, although demographers often define Gen Alpha as including slightly older children too. Birth years are typically defined as starting in the early 2010s.
The age bracket already feels advanced in many ways—for better and for worse, according to Morning Consult. Parents of Alphas largely feel the under-10s are better off than they were in every area but one: their mental health. A significant number of parents of Alphas (37%) believe their kids’ mental health is worse than theirs was at the same age, which, given how many important advances have been made in science, medicine, and understanding mental health over the past few decades, is worrisome.
The under-10s are growing up parallel to nonstop technological advances, which is likely why parents believe they will be unstoppable creative innovators. But they’re also growing up alongside big issues like historic inflation, the lingering impacts of a global pandemic, and deeply financially stressed parents. That could mean Gen Alphas will be more frugal spenders as they come into their own. Chances are, the high-tech, fast-evolving future generation may be more anxious about, well, everything else, too.