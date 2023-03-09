Gen Alpha is tech savvy and growing up fast, but their parents worry about their mental health

Kids under age 10 are having a unique childhood experience with a ton of benefits. But it’s not all a slay. While the youngest generation has unprecedented sway over important household decisions, their parents are deeply concerned about their mental health, according to a new brand-focused report on Gen Alpha, the generation that succeeds Gen Z.

The report from Morning Consult, “A Brand’s Guide To Gen Alpha,” surveyed 2,000 parents and found that the age bracket is growing up quickly, with screens being central to their day-to-day lives: 54% of Alphas have their own devices and spend significant chunks of their day streaming YouTube, gaming with online friends in apps like Roblox, and in virtual reality metaverses. (About 26% of Alphas live in homes with VR headsets, the survey found.)

Alphas are uniquely techy for their age, but what’s also unique to the youngest generation is their sway over the household. They influence their parents’ purchases, especially in terms of food, but they also weigh in on big decisions like travel destinations. Likewise, they’re privy to big conversations at far younger ages than past generations. Parents are making every effort to prepare the “under-10s” for an ever-changing world, which means they’re already broaching topics like race, gender, and politics with Alphas.

The report focused on children under 10, although demographers often define Gen Alpha as including slightly older children too. Birth years are typically defined as starting in the early 2010s.