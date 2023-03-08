Bryan Cranston imagines what a Ford Explorer would look like without women inventors

In honor of International Women’s Day , Ford Motor Co. has released a humorous new ad highlighting the contributions that women inventors have made to the cars we drive every day.

The ad, narrated by Bryan Cranston, starts off purporting to be a commercial for a new “Men’s Only Edition” Ford Explorer. As the Explorer whips around mountain curves and cityscapes, we learn what the “Men’s Only Edition” Ford Explorer lacks: windshield wipers, turn signals, rear-view mirrors, GPS, and the heater.

All these parts and technologies have a common thread: They were invented by women. For the record, those women are:

Florence Lawrence , the pioneer of brake and turn signals

Dorothy Levitt , the creator of the rearview mirror

Dorothée Pullinger , the innovator of the rearview mirror

Hedy Lamarr , innovator of the communication system used in cellular technology like Wi-Fi and GPS

, innovator of the communication system used in cellular technology like Wi-Fi and GPS Dr. Gladys West, pioneer of the modern-day GPS

You can view the Ford “Men’s Only Edition” ad below in its entirety.