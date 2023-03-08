Fast company logo
This “men’s only” truck is missing a few things.

Bryan Cranston imagines what a Ford Explorer would look like without women inventors

[Photo: Ford]

BY Michael Grothaus

In honor of International Women’s Day, Ford Motor Co. has released a humorous new ad highlighting the contributions that women inventors have made to the cars we drive every day.

The ad, narrated by Bryan Cranston, starts off purporting to be a commercial for a new “Men’s Only Edition” Ford Explorer. As the Explorer whips around mountain curves and cityscapes, we learn what the “Men’s Only Edition” Ford Explorer lacks: windshield wipers, turn signals, rear-view mirrors, GPS, and the heater.

All these parts and technologies have a common thread: They were invented by women. For the record, those women are:

  • Florence Lawrence, the pioneer of brake and turn signals 
  • Dorothy Levitt, the creator of the rearview mirror 
  • Dorothée Pullinger, the innovator of the rearview mirror 
  • Hedy Lamarr, innovator of the communication system used in cellular technology like Wi-Fi and GPS    
  • Dr. Gladys West, pioneer of the modern-day GPS 

You can view the Ford “Men’s Only Edition” ad below in its entirety.

https://youtu.be/XrjKDG8gGHI

Michael Grothaus is a novelist and author. He has written for Fast Company since 2013, where he's interviewed some of the tech industry’s most prominent leaders and writes about everything from Apple and artificial intelligence to the effects of technology on individuals and society. More

