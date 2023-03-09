Why finishing your work can be so difficult—and what you can do to be more productive

BY Jim Frawley4 minute read

Many of us struggle to complete tasks and finish out work. Whether it’s a home improvement project, a personal or wellness goal, or work-related obligation, it can often feel like a fight to get across the finish line. Some may attribute these challenges to lack of discipline, commitment, clarity, or focus. Or perhaps, it can be difficult to get work done because external factors change so quickly that it no longer seems necessary to complete certain tasks.

As a career coach, I have seen a wide range of workers deal with these issues. Here are some of the reasons why it can be so difficult to finish a task—and what workers can do to be more productive and see things through. There has been such monumental change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and change of any magnitude can be stressful and incapacitating. The prevalence of depression and anxiety increased by roughly 25% in the first year of the pandemic alone, and experts have identified completion anxiety as a significant factor in why individuals struggle to get things done. Completion anxiety is the crippling fear that a task won’t get completed or won’t be executed well enough to meet the standards set by others. However, there are other psychological factors at play here as well. Individuals with low self-esteem tend to struggle with attention and anxiety as well, making it all the more difficult to remain focused and driven toward an end goal. Unfortunately, this cycle often compounds. When someone is unable to finish a task, they do not receive closure, which may result in further detriment to self-esteem.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Needless to say, everyone will have their personal, innate methods of accountability in an effort to complete a task or reach a goal—and there’s no right or wrong way. But there are a few strategic practices anyone can put into place to help push through moments that feel full of despair. First and foremost, there is no set standard for how long it should take anyone to reach a goal—whether a small, mundane task, or a long-term, life-altering achievement. So, patience and grace are absolutely necessary. Try to maintain flexibility and an understanding that circumstances may change, causing disruptions, distractions, or rearranged priorities. And that’s okay. In fact, one study found that it takes on average 23 minutes and 15 seconds to get back on track after an interruption. While it may seem contradictory, experts also suggest taking intentional breaks which can actually help reset internal systems, reenergize, and allow space for new ideas to form. In this case, maybe instead of fighting to avoid distractions or stressing over long-lasting interruptions, workers may want to consider techniques such as calendar blocking, task batching, or timed work sessions to encourage intentionally planned breaks throughout the journey. And while it may be challenging, I strongly recommend individuals keep an eye on the big picture and the possibility that there may be multiple successful ways to complete a given task.

Say, for example, a person is working toward a fitness goal, or even facing a large project at work. The end goal is not the only focal point. It might benefit that individual to break the task down into smaller, more manageable parts. Not only could this drive motivation and focus, but it provides the opportunity to celebrate small victories along the way. There is massive psychological reward in the sensation of accomplishment. Never underestimate the positive impact of personal recognition. After all, how many have reported making to-do lists solely for the satisfaction of checking things off throughout the day? When breaking a larger task or project down into smaller parts, many find that their perception changes. It may become easier to have a heightened awareness of any roadblocks that materialize. Take a hard look at what’s getting in the way: Is it fear of failure, not meeting someone else’s expectations, or is the task no longer a priority? Certain information or change can alter the trajectory of an important task that might make it seem no longer relevant, important, or valid. Maybe not finishing is the right answer, making it imperative to have the ability to make that call, and do so with confidence.