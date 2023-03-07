Salesforce’s Einstein GPT may be the most meaningful application of AI chatbots yet

While the AI chatbots we’ve seen so far are undoubtedly impressive communicators, their real-world usefulness is far from established . Right now, bots like ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing Chat have limited utility because they lack application-specific information. For instance, I grew frustrated when the Bing bot was unable to help me plan a trip because it couldn’t access real-world flight times and prices.

“AI is only as valuable as the data it’s been trained on,” says Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce’s Service Cloud, during an interview with Fast Company at Salesforce’s TrailblazerDX developer event in San Francisco Tuesday. “Just being able to root the development and implementation of AI in a ground truth, in a trusted data cloud, in the flow of work, that’s what customers want.”

At its developer conference Tuesday, Salesforce demonstrated the Einstein GPT assistant for the first time. Here are a few examples of how Einstein GPT will be armed with trusted data, and what the bot will do with it.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

In Salesforce’s Customer 360 CRM platform, the bot was asked to do some basic research on a prospective new customer, and provide an overview. A new pane opened on the righthand side of the screen. At the top it read, “Einstein Assistant.” The overview of the prospect company appeared in a neat paragraph of text. The assistant also found a news article saying the company plans to move into a new market soon. It then wrote a letter to the prospect acknowledging the move into a new market. When asked to rewrite the letter in a slightly different tone, the assistant complied. It was then asked to create a Slack message to another salesperson who had already dealt with the prospect company in another market, and then to access the Tableau analytics platform to learn more about what specific products had done the best with the prospective customer.

Customer service

After that, the demo moved to the screen of a customer service agent. A customer question came in. The assistant, accessing the company’s product data, found the desired answer and wrapped it into a personable chat response to the customer. The rep decided the answer was okay as is, and hit Send. The rep handled a follow-up question in the same way. Next, the assistant wrote a summary of the information that had been given to the customer. The rep then decided to make that summary into a new knowledge-base article and does so with one click, so that other reps can benefit from it.