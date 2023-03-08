Lionel Messi’s tech investment firm Play Time is betting big on this mobile gaming startup

Lionel Messi’s performance on the pitch is unmatched. Now the soccer great is testing his skills in the startup world.

Messi’s Play Time investing vehicle is a key investor in a $21 million seed fund raised by Matchday, an interactive entertainment startup which plans to focus on soccer games

The company plans to blend Web3 and mobile gaming to create a suite of soccer games, licensed by FIFA, that cater to fans who might be too intimidated by existing soccer games. The thinking of executives goes like this: There are 5 billion soccer fans on earth, but games like EA’s FIFA only reach roughly 25 million of them. By appealing to the casual gaming fan and incorporating elements like digital player cards, Matchday believes it can capture lots of money being left on the table.

While many Web3 gaming companies have come and gone already, Matchday’s leaders say a big part of the problem has been too much focus on the technology and not enough on the games themselves.