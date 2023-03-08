Fast company logo
With $21 million in seed funding, Matchday hopes to draw more soccer fans into gaming, with FIFA-licensed titles for casual gamers.

Lionel Messi’s tech investment firm Play Time is betting big on this mobile gaming startup

[Photo: Matchday]

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

Lionel Messi’s performance on the pitch is unmatched. Now the soccer great is testing his skills in the startup world.

Messi’s Play Time investing vehicle is a key investor in a $21 million seed fund raised by Matchday, an interactive entertainment startup which plans to focus on soccer games

The company plans to blend Web3 and mobile gaming to create a suite of soccer games, licensed by FIFA, that cater to fans who might be too intimidated by existing soccer games. The thinking of executives goes like this: There are 5 billion soccer fans on earth, but games like EA’s FIFA only reach roughly 25 million of them. By appealing to the casual gaming fan and incorporating elements like digital player cards, Matchday believes it can capture lots of money being left on the table.

While many Web3 gaming companies have come and gone already, Matchday’s leaders say a big part of the problem has been too much focus on the technology and not enough on the games themselves.

“We believe true ownership is important to creating a new set of experiences for gamers,” says Sebastien de Halleux, chief gaming officer at Matchday. “To us, it’s all about accessibility. We’re talking about bringing on board hundreds of millions of fans into our game without them even knowing what Web3 is. … Our motto is ‘make complexity disappear.’”

De Halleux has some experience with launching a mobile gaming company. He was an early team member at Glu Mobile, which EA bought for $2.1 billion in 2021, and cofounded social gaming company Playfish, which EA also bought in a deal worth up to $400 million in 2009. CEO Derrick Ko has an impressive startup resume of his own, having founded e-bike and e-scooter firm Spin, which Ford bought in 2018 for $100 million.

“Growing up in Singapore, we didn’t have top flight soccer available regularly on the TV when I was young,” says Ko. “My first exposure to soccer was through video games. That ended up turning me into a lifelong fan of the sport and we wanted to recreate that magic.”

