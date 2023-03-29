Fear is driving SUV design into a ‘Mad Max’ dystopia

In the past few years, carmakers seem determined to turn us into Mad Max warriors with specialty vehicles that make oversize cars like the Humvee look like Matchbox cars for tiny teddy bears. But even standard SUVs (Sport Utility Vehicles), once considered larger versions of a regular passenger car, have started to go off the rails with design features that make them look like they’re about to drive into an apocalyptic quarantine zone.

Almost every automobile manufacturer on the planet makes SUVs. They come in all styles and sizes, from small, friendly crossovers to large, truck-based models. They offer more space, a higher driving position, and often a more rugged styling, which make them feel more comfortable and safer than traditional cars. And people seem to love that.

SUVs are currently the most popular car type by far: Global data shows that the SUV market grew 133% over the past decade, going from 15 million units in 2010 to over 35 million units in 2020. It’s the best-selling and fastest growing category in the industry, reaching a 53.5% share of all types sold in 2022 in the United States. Analysts believe that SUVs will continue to lead the industry, with sales projected to go from $885.8 billion in 2022 to $1,221.7 billion by 2027.