POV: Tomorrow’s founders can’t code—and that’s OK

A monk, a composer, and an industrial designer walk into a bar. No, I’m not making a joke. I’m simply imagining a hypothetical scenario where the cofounders of Headspace, Pandora, and Airbnb decide to meet up for drinks.

You may think these figures represent a lonely cohort within tech entrepreneurship. We’re often confronted with the tired (and, as the data shows, largely inaccurate) stereotype of the algorithm-crunching, code-wrangling, Patagonia-wearing startup founder. These characters —who undeniably exist, but are more marginal than perhaps realized—effortlessly straddle the worlds of engineering and business. They’re the full package. Admittedly, these characters also tend to be the most visible. Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Mark Andreessen all have storied engineering careers—and often complex personal and professional lives that inevitably work their way into popular culture. But when we examine the data, we see a different picture. Rather than representing the logical mean, these individuals are merely high-profile examples of one of many demographic groups within startup founders.

Looking exclusively at unicorn startups—those with a $1bn valuation or higher—the number of technical and nontechnical founders is roughly evenly split. In Canada, the percentage of founders with a computer science degree is on par with those holding degrees in business and the humanities. And it’s time we start celebrating them. Not merely because their achievements are laudable—though they often are—but also because these individuals have the potential to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs. These people can send a message that anyone can be the founder of a successful, thriving, and influential technology company, even if they didn’t travel through the Stanford-to-Startup pipeline to get there. And with the plethora of SaaS apps and no-code tools at their disposal, they don’t need to find a technical cofounder or an angel investor. They can build it themselves.

The mythical nontechnical founder I want to approach this subject with a bit of nuance. Even though nontechnical founders represent a sizable cohort within the world of tech entrepreneurship, they aren’t a monolithic block. Many—particularly those with a business background—are serial entrepreneurs. This earlier success inevitably smooths the path when launching a new venture. They have their own capital to invest, as well as warm relations with investors who may be willing to back them. With their connections, they can start to build a technical team, who in turn will transform the founder’s rough ideas into a working prototype. Others have more conventional backgrounds. They may have worked in an industry for decades, saw an opportunity to disrupt it, and began hustling. With a threadbare budget, comprising their life savings, they’d hustle. Relying on an ad-hoc workforce of freelancers, and anyone they are convinced to work for free in exchange for equity, they’ll work towards a prototype, hoping that it’ll catch the interest of a customer or an investor.

It’s also worth noting that the term “nontechnical” is fairly vague, and needs defining. Is someone who taught themselves to code while building their business a nontechnical founder? I’d argue yes. There’s a reason why, within large enterprises, junior and freshly graduated developers are limited in what they can work on. Experienced coders are more effective at writing secure, scalable code, and they’re less likely to screw up in a way that negatively affects the business’s balance sheet. The same is true for startups. A self-taught coder might be able to make a working MVP (minimum viable product) or hack together some Shopify or WordPress code with imperfect strands of PHP. But there’s a point where they need to sit back and let a more capable engineer take over. These three examples—again, not an exhaustive list—are more common than you think. And the most successful entrepreneurs from these categories weren’t limited by their coding ability. They simply looked at it as a problem that needs to be solved—either by education, networking, or spending their own money.

The future is nontechnical As mentioned previously, nontechnical founders account for a large proportion of those who build technology companies. And I think their numbers will swell in the coming years, as the technical barriers to launching a business shrink. Any business is a combination of multiple people, each with mastery in a specific discipline, whether technical or otherwise. You have engineers, marketers, salespeople, HR and admin, designers, and so on. These roles are important and they’re unlikely to disappear in the near term. However, for those looking to start a business, there are plenty of tools that can effectively assume the mantle. Don’t have a designer? No problem, just create an account with Canva. Need someone to write documentation or marketing copy? Get ChatGPT to do it. Finished reading Eric Ries’s The Lean Startup and you want to create a landing page to validate your idea? You don’t even need to know HTML. Just open a LaunchRock account.

Even when we’re talking about more complicated tasks—like building a web or mobile application—there is no shortage of no-code and low-code platforms, as well as WYSIWYG visual editors. These aren’t toy environments aimed at hobbyists and learners—as MIT’s Scratch is, and Microsoft’s since-discontinued Phone App Studio was. Rather, they’re unbelievably powerful. One tool, Bravo, can generate real Android and iOS apps from a Figma design. Webflow can build powerful SaaS apps, with the underlying business logic built through a simple drag-and-drop interface. Crucially, for nontechnical founders, these tools are likely to feel relatively familiar, with many exposed to the underlying no-code engineering concepts with other enterprise SaaS apps. Mailchimp, for example, lets people craft their own if-this-then-that logic for marketing campaigns, and it uses the same drag-and-drop environment as the other products previously mentioned.

Sure, there’ll come the point where these tools will start to buckle under the needs of the business, and a real developer must step in. But at that point, the business will no longer be a one-person band trying to build something, with no guarantee of success. It’ll have traction. Users. Customers. And maybe even investors. That’s the beauty of this tooling. It eliminates the immediate challenges faced by nontechnical founders—namely, how to build the first iterations of a product when you have no capital and little-to-no coding ability. A little respect Nontechnical founders have built incredible businesses. They’ll continue to do so. And, more to the point, they’ll swell in numbers.

But I do see one challenge: one of credibility. Perceptions matter, and it’s not hard to imagine a startup incubator favoring an early-stage business founded by an MIT grad, over one created by someone with no formal technical training and experience, and who has relied on a no-code tool to build their inaugural prototype. Or, put another way: the biggest challenge facing these nontechnical founders won’t be that they didn’t have the tools to bring their ideas to life; it’ll be the attitudes of others within the tech entrepreneurship community. And that’s a shame because nontechnical founders often embody the virtues that determine future success: grit, determination, and an ineffable ability to problem-solve. Their nontraditional backgrounds give them skills that Ivy League CompSci grads may otherwise lack, but will undoubtedly prove useful over the life of the business.

If you want to see this phenomenon in action, just look at Utah. The Lehi area—also known as Silicon Slopes—has one of the most vibrant tech scenes in the US, with an ever-growing number of unicorns and venture-backed startups. Being Utah, many of these businesses were founded by former LDS (Latter Day Saint, or Mormon) missionaries. These individuals spent between 18-24 months of their life selling the hardest thing there is to sell, religion, and often in a language other than their own. And upon their return to secular life, they can apply their skills when launching and scaling a business. Admittedly, that is an extreme example, but it does highlight the point I’m making—diverse backgrounds inevitably result in diverse skill sets among founders. And that’s why it’s so important to celebrate the successes of nontechnical founders at every level—from the founder of a multibillion-dollar wellness app to the person trying to build a SaaS app with a drag-and-drop tool from their home office.

A founder is a founder, whether they can code or not. Patrick McDonough is the growth marketing director at Crowdbotics.