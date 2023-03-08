Digital transformation not delivering enough value? Look at your APIs

BY Wolf Ruzicka4 minute read

Today’s business leaders are understandably exhausted and stressed. Two years after the pandemic forced them to upend their business models and infrastructure, many are still grappling with how to compete effectively in the digital economy. With an economic downturn looming, business leaders and their teams are again tasked with increasing business resilience while remaining agile to seize new opportunities and grow. This time, however, they may just have a jump-start on achieving both, thanks to their technology investments during the pandemic.

Executives reported an increase in spending on digital initiatives during the pandemic, with many reporting a 65% increase since 2020, according to a recent EY-Parthenon study. Because of these pandemic initiatives, fueling growth and increasing efficiency doesn’t currently require deploying significant new or additional technology. Rather, business leaders should assess how they can best optimize their existing digital transformation investments to their fullest potential. In other words, today’s discussions aren’t focused on whether you’re implementing digital transformation, but instead whether you’re doing it right. Further, every business, as part of its digital transformation journey, has invested in APIs. They are, after all, the foundation for digital transformation. They create a flexible infrastructure that can be adapted and scaled to quickly meet changing business needs. API strategy and digital transformation ROI go hand-in-hand, yet business leaders don’t discuss them in this way as much as they should. In my 25 years supporting digital transformation initiatives for clients, it’s my strong belief—and repeated observation—that businesses that utilize their APIs as more than infrastructure, but also as a business model, drive more ROI from their digital transformation investments. And they often become disruptors in their industries. There are many ways to advance the use of APIs beyond infrastructure, but the following are what I consider must-haves to maximize digital transformation ROI in 2023 and beyond.

Build for your CEO While engineers, and the engineering ecosystem more broadly, continue to be APIs’ primary users, they are no longer the only “customer.” Digital transformation and the APIs enabling it should also be built to fuel a company’s value proposition and business growth, and not be an internal IT-only priority. With this in mind, an effective API strategy is one that is built with the CEO or CFO at its center, because these executives are focused every day on growing the business. It’s common for a company to maintain hundreds of APIs; however, they won’t deliver adequate value if none of them support company growth initiatives or enhance the customer experience. Standardize infrastructure to use only open APIs The most competitive and resilient companies operate using an infrastructure consisting strictly of open APIs; they don’t build APIs for internal use only. An open API strategy is a must in today’s digital economy to maximize its usefulness and business potential. To this point, establishing a standard to build every API from the onset as if it is an open API bakes in flexibility, should it be needed. That can allow it to connect to other applications and features or allow it to be used by external developers and partners for mutual value. Companies that don’t standardize on this type of agile infrastructure stifle their ability to quickly and efficiently meet changing business requirements and opportunities. Foster a culture that productizes everything Once running a set of open APIs, any process, feature, product, and service has the potential to be “productized,” or packaged and sold as a stand-alone offering externally. That means every API can be considered a product or a representation of a product that can be offered to support other engineers or for end customers. This concept radicalizes the potential for companies to expand their total addressable market and create new, alternative revenue streams. It requires a mindset shift internally to recognize APIs as more than infrastructure that digitally transforms how a company operates and engages with its customers. Every team from IT to marketing should think about how its operations and internal tools can address external market gaps and related needs.