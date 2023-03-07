Uber is kicking off what’s anticipated to be a busy travel season with a handful of new features meant to ease the pain points of airport travel.

The company will start providing step-by-step directions within the app that can guide customers from their gate to the Uber pickup area. The feature will initially roll out at more than 30 airports across the globe and will expand further in the coming months. It will also be able to show walking ETAs to predict how long it will take to get from the gate to baggage claim in more than 400 airports.

Directions with ETA at San Francisco International Airport [Animation: Uber]

The company is hoping that the updates will make the often-stressful airport experience more seamless, Uber’s head of product for rides, Jen You, said in a statement, adding, “With travel roaring back, we’ve been innovating on ways to redesign your airport experience from beginning to end so that you’re not just getting to and from the airport but also getting through it with less stress.”

Uber will also start letting users book rides up to 90 days in advance through its reservation system, which shows up-front price and driver details ahead of the trip. The feature had previously been available up to 30 days in advance.