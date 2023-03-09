The Fast Company Grill returns to SXSW

From March 10-13, the Fast Company Grill will bring together diverse business leaders and forward-thinking innovators for engaging conversations including how tech leaders are innovating out of a downturn, the high cost of ambition for women in the workplace, does the creator economy have the long-term sustainability, why your return to office strategy needs to incorporate design, and much more.

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]

Speakers include Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor; 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki; Adrienne Lahens, Global Head of Operations, TikTok Creator Marketing Solutions; Dawn Laguens, Chief Global Strategy and Innovation, Planned Parenthood; Sofia Song, Global Cities Lead, Gensler; and Fenton Bailey, Cofounder, World of Wonder.

The Fast Company Grill will be held at the Cedar Door Patio Bar & Grill located at 201 Brazos Street. Visit the Fast Company Grill website for more information on how to register, our full list of speakers, and session details.