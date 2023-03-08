Canva Docs’s AI text generator is a great writing tool

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
Canva Docs is an intriguing alternative to Google Docs. Along with text it lets you stick almost anything inside a document—slides, graphics, photos, and videos. Launched in December, it’s already more versatile than Google Docs, Word and other traditional writing tools, though it has some limitations. You can use it to create visual documents privately or in collaboration with colleagues, and it comes with a surprising capability built in. Read on for more and hit reply to send me a quick email with your thoughts. I’d love your input!
Here are the five most useful features in Canva Docs.
Magic Write
Canva Docs’s most surprising feature—Magic Write—is an AI text generator. It uses an artificial intelligence engine from OpenAi to generate bullet points or topic ideas for you based on a few keywords. It can also give you an editable first draft of whatever you’re working on, like a cover letter. Give it a few keywords and it will spin up an article outline in seconds, or a social media post, an image caption or a pro/con list.
Visual links and embeds
Paste in any YouTube link and the video is playable right within the doc. Google Docs can’t do that. Drop a link into a Canva doc, and it can show a smart visual preview of the site rather than the drab text URL. Again, Google Docs can’t do that. All other embeds I tested work in Canva Docs as well, from survey forms to maps.
Connections to common apps
Canva has built-in apps now for common services. That means you can drag in images from your Google Photos collection, gifs from Giphy, icons from Iconduck, drawings and animations from Iconscout, brand logos from Brandfetch, and many other such services. I find it useful to be able to add any of these things—and many others—to a design or doc I’m working on, without having to open up multiple tabs and search across numerous apps.
Convert docs to decks
Convert a document into a slide deck with a button click. Choose from a bunch of provided style options and then edit the slide design to your liking. This worked unevenly in my tests, crashing occasionally and yielding some slides that didn’t make sense. But being able to create a draft deck so quickly is handy. Wunderpresentation is an alternative free tool that lets you create a deck automatically from a Notion or Trello link or markdown text. And I wrote recently about iA Presenter, a great way to create slides out of text.