Canva Docs’s AI text generator is a great writing tool

Canva Docs is an intriguing alternative to Google Docs. Along with text it lets you stick almost anything inside a document—slides, graphics, photos, and videos. Launched in December, it’s already more versatile than Google Docs, Word and other traditional writing tools, though it has some limitations. You can use it to create visual documents privately or in collaboration with colleagues, and it comes with a surprising capability built in. Read on for more and hit reply to send me a quick email with your thoughts. I’d love your input!

Here are the five most useful features in Canva Docs.

Magic Write

Canva Docs’s most surprising feature—Magic Write—is an AI text generator. It uses an artificial intelligence engine from OpenAi to generate bullet points or topic ideas for you based on a few keywords. It can also give you an editable first draft of whatever you’re working on, like a cover letter. Give it a few keywords and it will spin up an article outline in seconds, or a social media post, an image caption or a pro/con list.