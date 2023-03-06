Grindr CEO: LGBTQ+ dating app’s stock price ‘will take care of itself’

As Grindr continues to expand its offerings in a bid to become known as a more all-purpose LGBTQ+ dating app, Monday’s earnings report could give the newly public company some reasons for optimism around its strategy.

It marks the first time Grindr has reported quarterly earnings as a public company, as it made its debut via SPAC in November. The 13-year-old company made an impressive initial showing, with shares more than doubling throughout that first trading day. But dating apps aren’t only a pain point for some consumers—they can be hard to get investors to buy in on. The stock has since tumbled along with the broader market; shares are now down double digits from its first market close.

The drop doesn’t worry CEO George Arison, who took over the helm in October. “The market in general has been very weird, right?” Arison tells Fast Company in an exclusive interview. “My focus has been on ensuring that we execute really well and build credibility with our investors, new investors and the Street broadly.”

As the team of about 200 total employees continues to develop more offerings in the app and show its growth potential, Arison believes the stock price “will take care of itself.”