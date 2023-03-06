Charles D. King plots the Black-led media studio of the future with almost $100 million in new funding

When top Hollywood agent Charles D. King wrote the business plan for Macro, a film and TV production company focused on backing stories by and about people of color and other underrepresented communities, he says, “There was almost no awareness of the strength of this audience.” That began to change when the company launched in 2015, and it quickly established itself as a purveyor of prestige fare, garnering Oscar nominations for such films as Dee Rees’ Mudbound, and wins for Denzel Washington’s Fences and Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah. Meanwhile, TV series, including Raising Dion and Gentefied, drew eyeballs and praise, proving King’s theory of just how underserved the BIPOC audience had been.

Seven years into Macro’s run, its founder and CEO is eyeing a bigger prize as he widens the company’s lens to more expensive, mainstream projects. With a new, $90 million-plus minority investment led by BlackRock Alternatives, Macro is gearing up to launch its largest-scale production yet: the summer sci-fi movie, They Cloned Tyrone, starring Jamie Foxx and John Boyega. Harbourview Equity Partners and funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, also participated in the round, joining a list of Macro investors including Emerson Collective, AMC Networks, Essence Ventures, and MNM Creative. They Cloned Tyrone, which has been described as a “pulpy, sci-fi, mystery caper,” is Macro’s first foray into mid-budget, mainstream moviemaking. It will be released in theaters and on Netflix this July. King says it won’t be the company’s only big swing. In an exclusive interview with Fast Company, when asked if Macro would consider getting into the superhero-franchise business, he didn’t hesitate: “One thousand percent.” Macro’s new financing also will allow King to further scale the many divisions of the company, which today include a talent management arm, early-stage venture fund, digital content studio, and a creative agency that’s behind the Macro pre-Oscars party—which many consider the Black Hollywood event of the year. Last year’s bash was held at SoFi Stadium and drew 2,000 guests. This year’s party will be held on March 9, pre-Oscars, at an undisclosed, private venue.

“We will markedly expand our efforts in the development and ownership of IP, strengthen our connectivity with consumers and broaden the range of services provided by our brand verticals and representation partnership,” King says of the company’s new phase. Indeed, he says he hopes to build Macro into the next Disney or a similar “long-standing entertainment media brand that is going to be around for generations. That’s what we’re building. We’re in the very early days of establishing our foundations and building our brand.” While others aspire to Disney-like success—including LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company—Macro has already started to establish a meaningful identity. The company stands for high-quality content, built around people of color, and “storytelling that is both culturally authentic but also has universal appeal,” as King says. He also stresses content that has a “global perspective” and says that pushing Macro further into international markets is another aspect the new funding will help fuel. “That could be finding opportunities to partner with companies in Africa or looking at other areas globally with people of color,” he says. “It could be local productions for streaming platforms or finding shows or movies that are domestically driven but set in a global setting.” They Cloned Tyrone was filmed in Atlanta in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Incentivized to push forward with production due to limited windows in Foxx and Boyega’s schedules, Netflix and the producers created an “NBA-style production bubble,” King says, where the cast and crew were divided into specific zones and could only travel between their hotels and the set.

