Your essential guide to thriving through a layoff

Several recent waves of high-profile layoffs are an uncomfortable reminder that many of us serve at the pleasure of the companies we work for. Whether you’ve been laid off, are hearing water-cooler whispers about reorganization, or simply want to be prepared, there are a number of steps you can take to ensure a job loss isn’t a catastrophe. Here’s how to survive—and even thrive—after a layoff.

Batten down the hatches

If you are still employed but worried about a layoff, there are several things you can do now to make your potential unemployment much easier to handle.

Know your rights

Layoffs can come suddenly and without warning, but depending on the size of your employer, that may be illegal. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires workplaces with more than 100 employees to provide no less than 60 calendar days’ advance written notice of a mass layoff. If your employer violates this rule, you may be eligible for back pay and benefits for up to 60 days.

Beef up your emergency fund

All the standard financial advice recommends having an emergency fund equal to three- to six-months’ worth of expenses in case of a job loss, which can sound impossible. It’s okay if you don’t have an emergency fund that can carry you for half a year but now is the best time to save as much of each paycheck as you can afford.