Your essential guide to thriving through a layoff

Several recent waves of high-profile layoffs are an uncomfortable reminder that many of us serve at the pleasure of the companies we work for. Whether you’ve been laid off, are hearing water-cooler whispers about reorganization, or simply want to be prepared, there are a number of steps you can take to ensure a job loss isn’t a catastrophe. Here’s how to survive—and even thrive—after a layoff.
Batten down the hatches
If you are still employed but worried about a layoff, there are several things you can do now to make your potential unemployment much easier to handle.
Know your rights
Layoffs can come suddenly and without warning, but depending on the size of your employer, that may be illegal. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires workplaces with more than 100 employees to provide no less than 60 calendar days’ advance written notice of a mass layoff. If your employer violates this rule, you may be eligible for back pay and benefits for up to 60 days.
Beef up your emergency fund
All the standard financial advice recommends having an emergency fund equal to three- to six-months’ worth of expenses in case of a job loss, which can sound impossible. It’s okay if you don’t have an emergency fund that can carry you for half a year but now is the best time to save as much of each paycheck as you can afford.
While you’re still employed is also a good time to find other potential sources of ready cash. Do you have items you can sell or services you can offer to help increase your savings? You can implement these strategies now or simply have them in your back pocket as an option after your layoff.
Go to the doctor
Unfortunately, losing your job often means losing your health insurance. Make the most of your medical coverage while you still have it. Quickly set up any needed appointments prior to the loss of coverage and ask if you can get advance prescription refills or switch to a three-month supply. You may also want to schedule appointments to get your teeth cleaned and get new glasses or contacts.
When the ax falls
Even if you know a layoff is likely, the reality of losing your job can be unexpectedly stressful. Keep a cool head and follow these steps to make the process as smooth as possible.