‘It’s going to transform all of our lives’: OpenAI’s CTO on how AI is remaking society

Generative AI leapt from research labs to users’ hands over the past several months, spurred by the November launch of ChatGPT from San Francisco-based OpenAI, which is also behind the breakout image-generating tool Dall-E and Microsoft Bing’s chat integration.
OpenAI’s chief technology officer Mira Murati has been the architect of the company’s strategy to release its AI products to the masses and make OpenAI’s large language models better by learning from user interactions. This novel approach is why OpenAI is the No. 1 company on Fast Company‘s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023.
But Murati, in a conversation last week with Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures, Fast Company’s parent company, said there is another reason for OpenAI’s public push. “We bring [OpenAI’s models] to the public so that we can figure out early on—before they become extremely powerful—how to adapt to them.”
The need for society to adjust to the emergence of AI was a recurring theme in their conversation, which took place at the Diane von Furstenberg flagship store in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District for the designer’s Women in Charge summit.
“These are general technologies, and with the good comes the bad. There are going to be a ton of ways in which they’re misused. And there are a ton of limitations,” Murati acknowledged. “So there is certainly an element of society adapting to the technologies.”
AI has already become an integral part of many industries and fields, from manufacturing and logistics to radiology and drug discovery. But with the arrival of OpenAI’s tools—and the back-to-back announcements from such tech giants as Google, Facebook, and Baidu about their plans for similar systems—workers in creative fields and industries that seemed years away from being redefined by AI are now considering what happens next.
“I think there are going to be jobs that will be lost,” Murati said, when asked how AI might impact the future of work. “I think probably a lot of jobs that are repetitive, cognitive tasks that are repetitive, will be replaced by AI systems.”