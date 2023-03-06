Steve Jobs, Jef Raskin, and the first great war for your thumbs

BY Marcin Wicharylong read

We all know the story of the Thumb Wars of the 2000s: the skirmish between BlackBerry, iPhone, and Android over the control of the newest and most exciting way of typing on devices small enough to fit in a pocket.

But there was another, lesser known battle centered around using thumbs for typing. It happened 15 years earlier, on much larger keyboards, and through the twists of fate it happened to involve a few people with big egos who came out of Apple Computer, Inc. When NeXT, Steve Jobs’s “fuck you” company after he was ousted by Apple in 1985, released its first computer, no one talked about the keyboard. People focused on the stark cubic enclosure made out of magnesium, on the monitor capable of displaying a full one million pixels, on the unprecedented entire megabyte of memory, on the optical drive, and on the shocking sticker price of $8,000. Even the quirky-looking mouse driving a new graphical operating system got some attention. Not the keyboard, though.

But the keyboard did deserve some praise. This was 1990, just a few years after Apple lost its keyboard way by releasing a model called the Apple Extended which was basically a photocopy of IBM’s Model M. Okay, the Extended wasn’t as clicky and it seemed slightly more modern. But it had the same intense layout, the same twelve function keys, even the same PC-friendly labels like Num Lock, Scroll Lock, and Print Screen. This was the very keyboard that started the “is this called Option or Alt?” confusion, the same one that threw in the towel and added Ctrl despite Command already being there, and the same one that had two different keys with two different functions labeled the same way: Delete. A 101-key IBM Model M for PCs, 1986 [Photo: courtesy of Marcin Wichary] A 105-key Apple Extended Keyboard, 1987 [Photo: courtesy of Marcin Wichary] NeXT designers went a different way. Their keyboard was so elegant it wouldn’t feel out of place on a mechanical keyboard enthusiast’s desk today. Its color scheme predicted the disappearance of beige as computing‘s default color long before it actually happened. It was also perhaps the first mainstream keyboard to have brightness and volume controls. On the other hand, function keys, belonging to the old world of unpleasant text terminals, were nowhere to be found.

Expand to continue reading ↓