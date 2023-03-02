Gen Z girls want better tools for learning about personal finance and investing

We may still see a gender pay gap at work, but according to a new study from Fidelity, Gen Z and millennials are determined to learn more about money early in life and fix gender inequality in the workplace.
To mark Women’s History Month, financial planning company Fidelity, surveyed over 3,700 adults about the state of women’s finances and whom they turn to for support. Here are some key findings:
- Teen girls want more financial education: 81% of teen girls say they’d like to have more hands-on ways to learn about investing and personal finance. Eight in 10 teen girls say they wish their schools had more resources on topics like personal finance and investing, while 66% would like a family member to teach them about money and investing. About 70% of teen girls say they are most likely to look up to their mothers as financial role models.
- Women want to help other women: 69% of women say they go out of their way to help other women because they want others to have the support they never received, while 66% of Gen Z and millennial women say they prefer to learn about money from other women.
- Help can take various forms: 75% of women agree that it’s important to be open about the support systems they have in place to combat the stereotype that women must do it all. Around 30% of Gen Z and millennial women have recommended another woman for a job or acted as a reference, and provided advice on pitfalls to avoid. About 20% of Gen Z and millennial women have helped with providing transportation and childcare as well as discussed pay.
- Women want to end the gender wage gap: 66% of women agree it’s important to do everything they can to lessen the gender wage gap. This increases to 71% for Gen Z and millennial women.