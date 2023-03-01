On launches tiny versions of its running shoes for kids

On, the Swiss sneaker brand, has a cult following among serious runners. But in some families, the most serious runners are kids.

Tomorrow, On launches its first children’s sneaker collection. It’s unveiling two styles, the $100 Cloud Play for toddlers and tweens, and the $110 Cloud Sky for teenagers. The shoes are inspired by the brand’s best-selling Cloud shoe, but they’re adapted to the unique needs of growing children. And they’re going to be sold at Nordstrom as well as the On website.

[Photo: On]

On was founded in 2010 by Swiss Ironman champion Olivier Bernhard, along with his two business partners. After years of running marathons, Bernhard hadn’t found a shoe that he felt adequately prevented his feet from experiencing fatigue. So he began tinkering with a shoe design that had air pockets in the sole that could absorb impact and create a new kind of cushioning. (In his first prototypes, he cut up garden hoses to incorporate into the sole).

The end result was the On Cloud sneaker, a shoe that stands out for its unusual silhouettes with holes throughout the sole. Largely thanks to its design, On is now one of the fastest-growing sneaker brands on the market, hitting $1.2 billion in revenue in 2022.