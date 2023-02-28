3 steps to take if you have layoff anxiety

BY Rohshann Pilla4 minute read

In recent months, major U.S. companies announced a wave of layoffs. Meanwhile, developments in artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, have taken off. Our workforce is rapidly changing and many workers are feeling anxious. In fact, LinkedIn recently surveyed 2,000 U.S. workers and found that a whopping 75% experience “Sunday scaries.” Plus, 74% say their feelings have increased because of current economic uncertainty.

Now more than ever, workers need to make sure they are keeping up. Whether you were among the tens of thousands who were laid off recently, are considering changing jobs, or are happy where you are, there are steps you can take to stay ahead of the changing workforce, remain competitive in the job market, excel in your career, and manage your anxiety. Here are three: 1. Start upskilling now As technology develops and virtual reality and artificial intelligence (AI) become more common in the workplace, the skills that we need to succeed are shifting alongside it. Competitive employees in every industry are going to need to upskill to stand out and stay up to date. For instance, Microsoft and Google have invested in integrating generative AI technology like ChatGPT into their search engines and other products that we use in our daily lives. This opens the door for a new essential skill: the ability to talk to AI and make the most of it.

In addition, the metaverse is expected to grow up to $5 trillion by 2030, and companies and talent who are sitting on the sidelines will miss out on new career and financial opportunities. In a recent survey, my team found that more than half of our respondents intend to improve their skills to transition into emerging metaverse roles. This sentiment shows promise, but with the workplace of the future on our horizon, all workers need to not just consider upskilling but start doing it now. Plus, upskilling can lead to a pay boost. Aquent’s Salary Guide found that a digital designer currently making an average of $90,000 can upskill to become a technical artist, with an average salary of $140,000. And even if you don’t think a given technology will be used in your industry immediately, understand that leaders are finding new applications for these technologies every day. For most of us, it’s only a matter of time before technology requires us to uplevel our skills. Pursuing opportunities for lifelong learning, including free online course offerings, can help you become more familiar with how new tech can work in your favor, rather than hurt you.

2. Build out your network To be prepared for whatever comes along in this uncertain economic environment, workers should cultivate their networks now—even if they are not actively looking for a new opportunity. Building a network of recruiters can help you keep a pulse on the changes and trends in your industry. One great way to find quality recruiters is to ask people in your network if they have worked with recruiters or have anyone they can refer you to. Having a trusted colleague make that first connection will give you confidence that you are building a network that is not just large but also valuable. To that end, developing a strong personal network is just as, if not more, important. Connecting with your peers and other leaders in your field opens the door for mentorship opportunities, references, and avenues for professional growth. For instance, you can talk to people who have been in your position and are in leadership positions that you aspire to reach one day. Don’t be afraid to reach out and ask them: How did they get there? Lean on your network and use their insights to forge your own path.

If you don’t already know people to reach out to, consider joining a professional organization or attending conferences. These provide great networking opportunities as well as chances to hear from industry leaders who can help guide your journey. 3. Keep your information up to date Even if you’re not planning on sending your résumé out anytime soon, it’s important to spend time keeping it current to help illuminate places where you could further develop in your role. It might even spark a conversation with your boss! Be sure to keep your information current on LinkedIn as well. Don’t go dark just because you are comfortable where you are. When putting together your résumé, if you recognize a weak point or are currently struggling with a certain aspect of your job, look into classes and certifications that can help you turn these weaknesses into strengths. It’s a good sign of professionalism to be self-aware and work to build skills that don’t come naturally, the same way that you go to the gym to get stronger physically. Often, companies even have budgets for professional development opportunities and are happy to help you pay for these classes, especially if you take the initiative to seek them out and ask.