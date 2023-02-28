A handbook designed for navigating the messy reality of caregiving

BY Zachary Petit3 minute read

You might think Michael Picon, as someone who designed and launched the iPad editions for Vogue and Vanity Fair, would have immediately turned to a digital solution for the quandary he was facing. But as he juggled bags of critical documents alongside information stored on Dropbox, cell phones, and devices beyond, he realized the answer was profoundly analog: a book. Or, rather, two.

[Photo: courtesy Michael Picon] Picon found himself in a situation familiar to so many around the globe: He had become a caregiver. In the U.S. alone, 53 million people—one in every five—assume this role. In 2018, one of Picon’s good friends became widowed when his husband experienced a sudden heart attack. His friend then experienced a bad fall, and family and friends, like Picon, stepped in to help. What Picon soon discovered while navigating the medical realm and working on his friend’s behalf, was that no matter how organized one is, our essential documents, vital information, and passwords tend to fall into the various disparate and random nooks and crannies of our lives. And when the person you’re caring for isn’t able to help track things down, the challenge becomes that much greater. “There are mountains of paperwork that you have to have at your fingertips at all times, and people are just not often prepared to do that,” he says. “I was in tears at one point. I just needed to put everything down in one place.” So five years into caring for his friend, with the editorial design and art-direction expertise he accrued in roles at New York Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Sports Illustrated, Redbook, and in book publishing, he crafted a solution: The Caregiver’s Notebook and The Power of Attorney’s Notebook, which provide a central hub for storing critical information of every stripe—from medical conditions to advanced directives, while also offering a weekly care journal and year-ahead planner.

[Image: courtesy Michael Picon] For the project, Picon went all in on print. While one of his friends has pressured him to make an app, he is thus far refusing because he wants the books to have as few dependencies as possible for caregivers. In other words: When you’re at a nursing home interview or talking to a representative in a government-assistance program, you shouldn’t have to worry about having Wi-Fi to access essential information; you shouldn’t have to stress about whether your phone is fully charged. “You don’t need any barriers,” he says. And, “I don’t think that people in this particular market want another login and password.” Moreover, as he points out, studies have shown that physically writing information bolsters retention—critical when dealing with such a glut of information.

As for the design of the books, he approached the project not unlike a brief. “I looked at it from the perspective of, What is the strategy here? What is the problem that we’re trying to solve?” he says. “That’s exactly the way I learned how to make books. And that goes all the way back to my first job in magazines: What is the story we’re trying to tell? Who’s going to read it? How much space do we have? And what’s important?” [Image: courtesy Michael Picon] Picon says there are a slew of titles for managing one’s own affairs, but very few resources for taking care of others. He also had heard from women caregiver friends that the men in their lives weren’t taking part, a fact supported by research showing that 61% of caregivers are women. The books he analyzed followed old-fashioned and outdated design approaches, and he wanted to make his as neutral as possible to combat the gender stereotyping in the category. He ditched the Hallmark-style roses, dogs, and religious elements he’d seen in other books, and deployed a strict, straightforward Swiss grid. He used the Helvetica typeface because legibility was key, and in an effort to calm the noise of the page, made the lines that users write on pale and fine—a gentle guide.