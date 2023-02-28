ClickUp wants to be your AI-powered productivity superhub

If you’re familiar with ClickUp , you probably think of it primarily as a project management tool—a Trello-like service for organizing ideas and keeping track of progress. And that’s assuming you think of it at all.

The team behind ClickUp is ready to change that. This week, the rapidly growing startup is reinventing its product as a full-fledged hub for all of your most important information. It’s doing that by way of an ambitious update that introduces thoughtful bits of time-saving artificial intelligence and a clever new system for cross-service connectivity into its software.

The update has the potential to exponentially expand what ClickUp is capable of accomplishing and what specific purpose it serves. And if the company manages to pull it all off effectively, it might just turn its product into a name that’s associated not only with project management but with productivity as a whole.

The ClickUp concept

First things first: In case you aren’t yet familiar with ClickUp, its core concept really is in the same ballpark as a tool like Trello or Asana. You use the service to create and maintain a variety of boards, lists, and calendars. Those spaces then hold and organize cards with all sorts of rich information about your work or personal projects—or any other type of data.