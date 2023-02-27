NYC is about to regulate AI in hiring. Critics say the new law doesn’t do much

New York City is set to become the first U.S. municipality to regulate AI tools used in hiring. The question is, will its new law actually do any good?

The regulation, Local Law 144, which goes into effect in the coming months, sets up a framework that would require HR departments to test their AI recruitment tools for bias, and defines situations when companies must tell applicants they’re using the tools. But there’s a big problem, according to advocates: Local Law 144 has been watered down and riddled with loopholes—setting a dangerous precedent that will allow more of these tools to escape scrutiny.

Automated employment decision tools (AEDTs) are rapidly appearing at every stage of job recruitment: An algorithm decides whether to show you an advertisement for a job. An AI bot skims through your résumé for keywords. A computer game tries to sniff out your personality traits. At the job interview, your emotional responses are evaluated by audio and facial recognition software.

Existing labor law doesn’t directly address this influx of AI hiring tech—and that’s an issue. Vendors claim the machines are more objective than humans, but machine learning systems often end up replicating preexisting forms of bias. When Amazon developed an AI recruitment engine in 2018, it was scrapped after the engine taught itself to favor male candidates. Rights advocates say some new computerized assessments are inherently stacked against people with disabilities. And researchers say tools that focus on an applicant’s speech and body movements are no more than pseudoscience.