35 AI tools you can try for free

Thanks to the hype around ChatGPT, we’ve entered a weird new world in which generative AI tools are suddenly everywhere.
But this AI tool boom has just as quickly become a glut, with countless copycat services and ones that demand up-front payment just to see what they’re about. Trying out generative AI tools is a great way to understand their upsides and limitations—and yes, there are many limitations, despite the hype—but it can be hard to know where to start.
Here, then, is a big list of free artificial intelligence tools you can check out. Use them to explore new knowledge areas, sharpen your prose, summarize lengthy articles, and even come up with fresh images and sounds.
Free AI chat and search tools
1. ChatGPT
ChatGPT is a chat-based bot that’s frighteningly good at looking stuff up for you, generating ideas, writing complex missives, telling stories, and a whole lot more. It’s taken the term “artificial intelligence” to a whole new level.
Answers to your requests are returned in conversational, human-like language, so it feels like you’re having an actual chat with someone—albeit someone with an encyclopedic knowledge of just about everything. Be careful, though: As remarkable as ChatGPT is, it sometimes gets its facts wrong—either in maddeningly subtle ways or hilariously obvious ones.
Free, but costs $20 per month to speed up responses and use during peak demand.
2. The new Bing
ChatGPT-based conversations and search results inside Bing.