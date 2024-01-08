35 AI tools you can try for free

Thanks to the hype around ChatGPT , we’ve entered a weird new world in which generative AI tools are suddenly everywhere.

But this AI tool boom has just as quickly become a glut, with countless copycat services and ones that demand up-front payment just to see what they’re about. Trying out generative AI tools is a great way to understand their upsides and limitations—and yes, there are many limitations, despite the hype—but it can be hard to know where to start.

Here, then, is a big list of free artificial intelligence tools you can check out. Use them to explore new knowledge areas, sharpen your prose, summarize lengthy articles, and even come up with fresh images and sounds.

Free AI chat and search tools

ChatGPT is a chat-based bot that’s frighteningly good at looking stuff up for you, generating ideas, writing complex missives, telling stories, and a whole lot more. It’s taken the term “artificial intelligence” to a whole new level.