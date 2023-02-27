Is the age of the empowered employee over?

BY Julia Herbst6 minute read

The Great Resignation seemed to peak in November 2021, when a record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in a single month. Desperate to retain employees, companies were scrambling. They offered more flexible work. They conducted surveys about company culture. How about more employee recognition programs? Four-day workweeks? Pet insurance?

Sure, some of the attempts to retain hires were ham-fisted. Company swag and lunchtime yoga don’t stop people from heading for the door in a tight labor market, especially if they feel underappreciated (or under-compensated). But the wave of new perks and focus on company culture did signal that employees were gaining more control, and employers were listening. (To some degree, at least: Income inequality has likely only increased over the past few years.) Now, more than a year later, as the country’s economic outlook has soured, employee power is less certain. “The Bosses Are Back in Charge,” declared The Wall Street Journal recently, pointing to the tens of thousands of workers who were laid off in January—and the likelihood that more painful cuts still loom. (Fast Company also explored this topic on The New Way We Work podcast.) At the same time, companies are pushing their remaining employees to get back into the office. Among those that have announced return-to-office mandates are Twitter (at least 40 hours per week), Disney (at least four days per week, starting in March), and Goldman Sachs (five days per week). A recent Resume Builder survey found that 90% of companies are planning to bring workers back at least part-time in 2023.

While some employees are happy to return to their workplaces, research suggests that there’s a gap between how employers and employees feel about remote work, with managers pushing for more in-person time than what individual contributors would prefer. When Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced recently that employees should be spending a “majority of the time” back in offices starting May 1, workers quickly launched a petition opposing the mandate.



When employees do come into the office, they “want to feel like there’s a return on investment,” says J.P. Gownder, VP and principal analyst on Forrester’s Future of Work team, noting that workers don’t want to clock in simply to justify their employer’s downtown lease or to engage in some sort of inscrutable “culture-building” effort. But with continuing layoffs, many are finding themselves less able to push for flexibility in terms of where and when they work. In an effort to rein in budgets, companies are also cutting benefits—often the same ones they touted during the Great Resignation. According to a 2022 survey by the Society for Human Resource Management, the number of U.S. organizations offering additional maternity leave (beyond the legal minimum) dropped from 53% in 2020 to 35% in 2022. Companies offering additional paternity leave also fell, from 44% in 2020 to 27% in 2022. Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of SHRM, told Fortune in August that employers were saying, “The job market is softening, so we don’t have to offer these super-competitive benefit offerings anymore.” No business leader exemplifies this shifting dynamic more than Elon Musk, whose top priority when he took over Twitter last fall seemed to be wrenching power away from workers. He’s done it ruthlessly, in requiring employees to both show up in person and to work more, period. After laying off thousands of workers, Musk struck a bleak tone in his first email to staff, banning most remote work (which he later was forced to walk back), and even installing makeshift bedrooms in Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters in a bumbling attempt to boost productivity.

