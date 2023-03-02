How Korean webtoons are changing the comic industry—and the careers of creators

Webtoon is No. 8 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2023 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Over the past several years, a wave of South Korean cultural exports have hit foreign shores, from chart-topping K-pop groups like BTS and Blackpink to groundbreaking films and TV shows, including Squid Game and Decision to Leave. Right behind them is another industry-shaping phenomenon, South Korean web-based comics, known as webtoons.

These vertically scrolling comic strips, which are optimized for mobile phones and delivered to readers in weekly installments, have grown into a massive industry. And though they started in South Korea, they’re now a global content form: The comics cover a wide array of genres (from romance to horror) and are being written in and translated into a multitude of languages. According to a recent study by Allied Market Research, the size of the global webtoons market stands at $3.7 billion and is projected to grow to $56 billion by 2030. (In December, The Economist reported that the Japanese manga market, which is $1.9 billion, has now been eclipsed by webtoons). What’s more, many of these webtoons are being tapped for adaptations in the booming South Korean film and television industry—and beyond.

One of the pioneers of these snackable comics is tech giant Naver’s popular webcomic platform Webtoon, which boasts more than 85 million monthly active users. Last year, it took in $856 million in revenue on gross merchandise volume of $1.3 billion. And over the past two years, some 30 of its comics have been turned into K-dramas.