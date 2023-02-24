Here’s how automation has helped Ukrainian refugees get jobs and housing

In the year since Russia first launched its war against Ukraine , millions of Ukrainians have become refugees , fleeing their homes to travel through Slovakia and Romania, often ending up across Europe.

The logistical challenges have been enormous, both for the migrants, who find themselves in need of work and housing; and for the organizations tasked with helping them settle into a new life. But thanks to automation technology, that process has, in many cases, been done in weeks.

Take, for example, Jobs For Ukraine, an online job platform that matched more than 500 refugees—displaced throughout 54 countries and 270 cities—with employers. Jobs For Ukraine uses tools developed by UiPath, a New York-based automation company, to upload refugees’ résumés and help find a good match between a person’s skills and an organization’s needs.

The Jobs For Ukraine platform was set up speedily after the invasion, but quickly found itself swarmed with interest. “We had a lot of employers writing to us from literally all over the world that they want to [find people to fill] jobs,” says Jobs For Ukraine founder Roxana Popa, who worked at UiPath when the invasion began and set up Jobs For Ukraine with UiPath’s blessing and technical support.