Here’s how automation has helped Ukrainian refugees get jobs and housing

In the year since Russia first launched its war against Ukraine, millions of Ukrainians have become refugees, fleeing their homes to travel through Slovakia and Romania, often ending up across Europe.
The logistical challenges have been enormous, both for the migrants, who find themselves in need of work and housing; and for the organizations tasked with helping them settle into a new life. But thanks to automation technology, that process has, in many cases, been done in weeks.
Take, for example, Jobs For Ukraine, an online job platform that matched more than 500 refugees—displaced throughout 54 countries and 270 cities—with employers. Jobs For Ukraine uses tools developed by UiPath, a New York-based automation company, to upload refugees’ résumés and help find a good match between a person’s skills and an organization’s needs.
The Jobs For Ukraine platform was set up speedily after the invasion, but quickly found itself swarmed with interest. “We had a lot of employers writing to us from literally all over the world that they want to [find people to fill] jobs,” says Jobs For Ukraine founder Roxana Popa, who worked at UiPath when the invasion began and set up Jobs For Ukraine with UiPath’s blessing and technical support.
“You don’t have to be an engineer to write the code,” says Bobby Patrick, chief marketing officer at UiPath. “The technology is really easy to quickly create.”
Jobs For Ukraine uses automation to carry out tasks in a matter of minutes that would take humans days or weeks to do—for example, importing a database of cities and country codes into the platform, helping employers find would-be workers in their region. “Even though it can look like a simple database import, it really didn’t work like that for the platform,” Popa says. “Automation really helped us from the very start.”
Another organization, Ective, deployed automation tools to set up a call center to help find homes for thousands of Ukrainian refugees. The call center is staffed by humans, but they’re fed information that is produced through automation to help link people who need homes with those who can provide them. Unlike other ill-fated ideas to help bring refugees to safety, Ective realized it needed to carefully vet everyone involved.