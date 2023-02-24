Research shows that cyclists and scooter riders are among the most vulnerable road users. And according to a British health and safety agency, up to a third of all road traffic incidents may involve someone who is at work at the time. This puts food delivery workers squarely in that category.

HungryPanda, the biggest Asian food delivery platform outside of Asia, counts 40,000 deliver riders across 80 cities and 10 countries—including the U.K., where it first launched in 2016, Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia. Last week, the company launched a revamped logo, and a new brand color that will extend to the jackets riders wear and the delivery boxes they carry. Once a “Facebook blue” with white lettering, the new color scheme is all yellow with black lettering—a move the company believes will make its delivery workers more visible while on the job. “Yellow will be brighter, and the visibility, especially at night, can protect them a lot,” says HungryPanda’s founder Kelu Liu.

The company’s decision to rebrand isn’t entirely altruistic. In 2020, a HungryPanda worker was struck by a bus and killed on the job, while riding his motorbike in Sydney, Australia. The company later said it wasn’t aware that it had to report his death to the local health and safety regulator agency. Although it comes three years after the fact, the rebrand strategy is meant to show the world that the company is now taking action.

The decision to go with bright yellow was informed by two separate studies from the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, and the Kunsan National University in South Korea. The first one found that yellow is 10% safer than other colors when it comes to taxi colors. The second study found that yellow is safer for motorbikes and bicycle riders at night.