How to decode a job posting and find potential red flags

From sending an application to the interview process, searching for a new job takes time. Unfortunately, job ads can be misleading. Before you waste your time, it’s possible to glean some insights from the wording of the job post, says Neil Costa, founder and CEO of HireClix, a creative recruitment marketing agency.
“With the economy turning a little bit, it’s a little more ‘buyer beware,’” he says. “Jobs are slightly more scarce than they used to be just a few months ago. There are red flags on the job-seeker side to watch out for if you’re applying for jobs.”
As you read the ads, look for these five types of posts that could indicate potential problems later on:
The ‘copy and paste’ ad
The biggest red flag is what Costa calls the “Frankenstein job posting.” This is a post that is missing the rest of a sentence or has a job skill listed as a requirement doesn’t seem to fit.
“Some organizations that are doing a lot of recruiting will take a job description they’ve written before and just copy and paste it,” he says. “It happens a lot because recruiters may be stressed out or stretched too thin.”
Frankenstein posts tell job seekers that the hiring team may not be taking a thoughtful approach to bringing talent on board. It can also be an early indicator of not having enough resources.
“Things have changed in the workforce, and everybody’s trying to create a better candidate and employee experience,” says Costa. “If someone doesn’t have the idea of curating that experience, then maybe they’re just not a good place to work. Retention starts with the first touch.”