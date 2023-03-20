How to decode a job posting and find potential red flags

From sending an application to the interview process, searching for a new job takes time. Unfortunately, job ads can be misleading. Before you waste your time, it’s possible to glean some insights from the wording of the job post, says Neil Costa, founder and CEO of HireClix, a creative recruitment marketing agency.

“With the economy turning a little bit, it’s a little more ‘buyer beware,’” he says. “Jobs are slightly more scarce than they used to be just a few months ago. There are red flags on the job-seeker side to watch out for if you’re applying for jobs.”

As you read the ads, look for these five types of posts that could indicate potential problems later on:

The ‘copy and paste’ ad

The biggest red flag is what Costa calls the “Frankenstein job posting.” This is a post that is missing the rest of a sentence or has a job skill listed as a requirement doesn’t seem to fit.