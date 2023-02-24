7 ways to be a more inclusive colleague

BY Amri B. Johnson4 minute read

When everyone feels safe and welcome at work, companies thrive. Belonging is a deep human need. It’s the core of productive teamwork and collaborative relationships. I believe that most employees genuinely want to contribute to such a culture, yet despite these good intentions, too many people still end up feeling undervalued, misunderstood, or excluded. That’s because for too many organizations, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is just an abstract idea. For inclusion to truly take hold, it must be rooted in action.

But whose job is it to act? Many employees erroneously expect someone else to do “the work”—either their leaders, or a resident DEI strategist, or even the very people who have long felt excluded from the workplace culture. While individual leaders can set a good example and make sure others understand the importance of DEI, all workers must ultimately work together to transform a workplace into one that is truly inclusive. The day-to-day work of inclusion is incremental, but it adds up quickly. It is made up of many caring acts and exchanges that, over time, help employees and organizations reach their full potential. Here are just a few: 1. Consider COST I recommend that organizations use the COST model to take an honest inventory of their workplace culture. The acronym COST is an easy way to create the conditions for inclusion and belonging. It stands for care, openness, safety, and trust. Yet COST is not just a guiding principle for DEI experts to scribble on a whiteboard. It can be a practical reminder for all of us as individuals to check our attitudes, mindset, and behaviors. Ask yourself, “How am I really doing on these four factors? What do I need to change?”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

● Care. Do I care about my colleagues? How do I show them that I care? ● Openness. Am I willing to be influenced by colleagues or employees with whom I disagree? Do I actively share information with others? Do people feel that I listen well? ● Safety. Do I make teammates feel welcome and comfortable? What could I do to make them feel safer?

● Trust. Do I keep my word? Do I understand and care about my colleagues’ interests? Do I represent the interests of all my colleagues—even if they are not present? 2. Step out of your comfort zone We tend to gravitate toward people who are just like us, which can (often unintentionally) keep our work and social circle small and insular. Set a goal to get to know people outside of your normal group or team. Partner with someone you’ve never worked with on your next project. If someone is new, don’t assume that they will make the first move to reach out. Let them know you’re glad they are there. 3. Learn the correct pronunciation of people’s names This may seem like obvious courtesy, but learning the correct way to pronounce someone’s name is essential for inclusion. Caring enough to get a person’s name right is a simple way to make them feel safe and accepted. And if you don’t know how to pronounce it, just ask. This basic sign of respect is often the foundation for making someone feel included.

advertisement

4. Ask the right questions Instead of asking, “Where are you from?” when you meet a new colleague, ask them, “Where are you local?” As author Taiye Selasi points out, human beings don’t come from countries, because countries—which can be born, die, expand, and contract—are merely concepts. In her TED Talk, Selasi details more about this powerful mechanism to more meaningfully connect to people with different and, in some cases, surprisingly similar experiences to yours. 5. Share the limelight Take stock of how much time you spend listening to others versus time spent doing the talking. If you are the person who always chimes in during meetings or discussions, make an effort to step back and give others a chance to share their ideas and insights. While you are stepping back, practice your active listening skills. Are you really hearing the person, or just waiting for your turn to talk? Stay curious and ask questions. Assume that you have something valuable to learn from everyone you encounter. 6. Make the little gestures of kindness that matter most It’s the small and thoughtful gestures that let colleagues know they are valued and part of the group. Acknowledge the holidays they celebrate by wishing them a “Happy Hanukkah,” or “Ramadan Mubarak,” or “Happy Easter.” While chatting with work friends, make sure you are not ignoring the coworker who is there within earshot; invite them into the conversation. Offer to pick up a coffee or tea for the new person in the office. These small gestures can go a long way.

7. Bring the ‘real’ you to work Bringing the most authentic version of yourself to work each day sets an example for others to do the same. Sadly, many people feel it is necessary to “cover” or hide some part of their identity to fit in at the office and avoid being discriminated against. But modeling vulnerability through openly revealing attributes of your authentic self helps break the cycle of covering and empowers others to be themselves. Practicing inclusion takes introspection, imagination, and mindful perspective-taking. It requires us to consistently hold up the mirror to ourselves and resolve to do better. We must put ourselves in someone else’s shoes, think about how they feel, and find ways to bring them into the fold. Ultimately, inclusion is not only about helping others or, for that matter, creating a stronger company. It’s a growth experience. It creates the conditions for your colleagues to thrive, while simultaneously doing the same for yourself.