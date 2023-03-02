Boko Haram destroyed a Nigerian village. This architect built it back from scratch

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

When Boko Haram terrorists attacked a small community in Nigeria in 2015—showing up in the middle of the night with guns and machetes and killing the people they found, including children—the entire village was destroyed. Residents who fled ended up living in tents in temporary camps for more than eight years. But hundreds of people have now moved back into a new community built from scratch next to the original site.

[Photo: Tolulope Sanusi/courtesy UNDP Nigeria] It’s not the first resettlement project in the area to rebuild areas destroyed by Boko Haram, but it’s the first designed by an architect, and it carefully considers what residents want. Lagos-based architect Tosin Oshinowo was hired to work on the design by the United Nations Development Programme and the state government. She spent time talking to the people who had been displaced from the village, called Ngarannam, and visited other rebuilt communities. “I got to see what was working and what didn’t work,” she says. [Photo: Tolulope Sanusi/courtesy UNDP Nigeria] When she went to another community that had been recently reconstructed, she found out that nearly everyone left their homes during the day because the buildings had metal roofs with no ventilation, and there was no shade outside. In a place where spring temperatures can soar to 104 degrees, it was uncomfortably hot. [Photo: Tolulope Sanusi/courtesy UNDP Nigeria] The new houses use basic cross ventilation, with holes under the roof on both ends, to stay cooler. “It’s such a simple thing that a lot of the other resettlement projects being done by other agencies or by the government had not considered, but it makes a massive difference because it makes it comfortable to dwell in,” she says.

[Photo: Tolulope Sanusi/courtesy UNDP Nigeria] Outside, a lattice structure shades a community center and marketplace, with a design inspired by a traditional hat woven in the region. “They create these beautiful tessellation patterns using really bright colors,” she says. “And that also was something that I was quite taken by and wanted to also incorporate in the architecture and the overall space planning. So in the community center, the marketplace, I’ve played a lot with this idea of color and patterning.” [Photo: Tolulope Sanusi/courtesy UNDP Nigeria] The homes use a mix of local soil and cement to make pinkish-brown walls similar to traditional buildings in the area, something that returning residents said they wanted. Using a traditional design would have been ideal—adobe bricks made from local clay help keep homes cool, and traditional thatched roofs also naturally ventilate spaces. But they’re much slower to build, and more modern construction could help move people back in more quickly. Oshinowo used a traditional layout for the homes, including an Islamic reception room for guests, and space for outdoor cooking. “It was very important to me that we replicate this and not give them indoor kitchens, because they’re not familiar,” she says. The houses are wired for solar power, and solar panels will be added when funding is available.