4 million days of strikes: Why so many workers walked out in 2022

There may be only 365 days in a year, but workers collectively were on strike for nearly 4,500,000 days in 2022, according to new research from the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations.
That figure comes from the Cornell-ILR Labor Action Tracker annual report, which looks at strike and work-stoppage activity across the country. Though the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) also tracks work stoppages, it doesn’t include data on those actions with less than 1,000 workers, a casualty of funding cuts by the Reagan administration in the early 1980s. Excluding those smaller actions “really leaves out the vast majority of strike or work-stoppage activity,” says Johnnie Kallas, project director of the tracker, who launched the initiative in 2021 to fill that gap.
In 2021, the inaugural year of the report, headlines reported on “Striketober,” a wave of labor action that extended throughout the fall of that year and included such high-profile strikes as those at John Deere, Kellogg’s, and Kaiser Permanente. This year’s report shows that labor activity continued in 2022, and even grew. Work stoppages were up 52% in 2022 (to 417 strikes and 7 lockouts, from 279 work stoppages in 2021), and the total number of workers involved in those actions increased too, from 140,000 to 224,000, or a 60% increase.
All that activity resulted in 4,447,588 strike days, per the report—calculated by multiplying the duration of the strikes by the approximate number of workers involved. (Kallas notes that some economists may contest that measurement since it assumes those workers are on every day; economists may instead use a metric of “working days,” which assumes a five-day workweek, though Kallas says that also can be a problematic assumption.)
“I think it speaks to the level of disruption posed by strikes and workers who are increasingly frustrated with their working conditions,” Kallas says of the high strike-day total. Workers’ most common demands were related to pay, health and safety, and staffing, another finding that, he says, “reflects the challenges workers have faced since, really, the beginning of the pandemic.”
Those challenges are being felt across industries. Work stoppages occurred in transportation, education, manufacturing, healthcare, food services, and more, but they looked different across fields. Workers in the “accommodation and food services” industry organized the most stoppages in 2022—144 total—but they were relatively small, involving only about 7,000 workers, or 3% of the total number who engaged with a stoppage in 2022. Overwhelmingly, those actions came from Starbucks workers or fast-food workers with the Fight for $15 campaign, who together accounted for 131 stoppages, or 91% of all actions in the food industry.
The education industry, on the other hand, had the highest number of workers involved in stoppages total, with 153,000 workers participating in 2022. A significant portion of that were the 48,000 University of California workers who made up 2022’s largest strike.
Not all workers who went on strike were involved with unions. Nonunion workers organized 32% of strikes in 2022, though the report notes those strikes were smaller than ones organized by unionized workers. Some of those strikes did correspond with organizing campaigns, like some Starbucks strikes that happened before a particular store was unionized, or the Amazon workers who went on strike at warehouses across the U.S., though just one warehouse is currently unionized. Others, though, were spontaneous, and independent of any union—a sign, Kallas says, of the “expanding scope of labor activism” and the frustrations over issues, including stagnant wages or safety.
Though the number of strikes, and the amount of workers involved, increased from 2021, the report does note that as a whole, strike activity is lower than it has been in history. A BLS analysis of work stoppages in 1970, for example, notes that “strike idleness . . . amounted to 66.4 million man-days.” There had been 5,719 strikes that year, involving some 3 million workers.
The 2022 numbers are considerably less, but it’s important to contextualize those figures, says Kallas. “There’s been a tremendous amount of de-unionization since the 1970s. There’s been a shift from manufacturing to service-sector work, which comes with a shift from larger workplaces to smaller workplaces, which can be more difficult when it comes to unionizing or collective action,” he says. And employers also began to more aggressively oppose strikes, beginning in the 1980s, even permanently replacing workers on strike. “Workers face a new set of challenges now,” he says.