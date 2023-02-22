4 million days of strikes: Why so many workers walked out in 2022

BY Kristin Toussaint3 minute read

There may be only 365 days in a year, but workers collectively were on strike for nearly 4,500,000 days in 2022, according to new research from the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

That figure comes from the Cornell-ILR Labor Action Tracker annual report, which looks at strike and work-stoppage activity across the country. Though the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) also tracks work stoppages, it doesn’t include data on those actions with less than 1,000 workers, a casualty of funding cuts by the Reagan administration in the early 1980s. Excluding those smaller actions “really leaves out the vast majority of strike or work-stoppage activity,” says Johnnie Kallas, project director of the tracker, who launched the initiative in 2021 to fill that gap. In 2021, the inaugural year of the report, headlines reported on “Striketober,” a wave of labor action that extended throughout the fall of that year and included such high-profile strikes as those at John Deere, Kellogg’s, and Kaiser Permanente. This year’s report shows that labor activity continued in 2022, and even grew. Work stoppages were up 52% in 2022 (to 417 strikes and 7 lockouts, from 279 work stoppages in 2021), and the total number of workers involved in those actions increased too, from 140,000 to 224,000, or a 60% increase. [Image: Cornell ILR School] All that activity resulted in 4,447,588 strike days, per the report—calculated by multiplying the duration of the strikes by the approximate number of workers involved. (Kallas notes that some economists may contest that measurement since it assumes those workers are on every day; economists may instead use a metric of “working days,” which assumes a five-day workweek, though Kallas says that also can be a problematic assumption.)

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

“I think it speaks to the level of disruption posed by strikes and workers who are increasingly frustrated with their working conditions,” Kallas says of the high strike-day total. Workers’ most common demands were related to pay, health and safety, and staffing, another finding that, he says, “reflects the challenges workers have faced since, really, the beginning of the pandemic.” [Image: Cornell ILR School] Those challenges are being felt across industries. Work stoppages occurred in transportation, education, manufacturing, healthcare, food services, and more, but they looked different across fields. Workers in the “accommodation and food services” industry organized the most stoppages in 2022—144 total—but they were relatively small, involving only about 7,000 workers, or 3% of the total number who engaged with a stoppage in 2022. Overwhelmingly, those actions came from Starbucks workers or fast-food workers with the Fight for $15 campaign, who together accounted for 131 stoppages, or 91% of all actions in the food industry. The education industry, on the other hand, had the highest number of workers involved in stoppages total, with 153,000 workers participating in 2022. A significant portion of that were the 48,000 University of California workers who made up 2022’s largest strike.