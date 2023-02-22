Twitter’s transparency reporting has tanked under Elon Musk

Twitter has quietly gone silent about how it enforces its rules and responds to government demands about its users.

The company has not posted a transparency report since Elon Musk’s purchase of it in October, ending a 10-year streak of keeping the world apprised of governmental user information requests.

Had Twitter stuck to its usual twice-yearly cadence, we would have seen a new transparency report posted at the end of January documenting the first half of 2022—as it did January 25, 2022, when it published a report covering the first half of 2021.

Instead, the transparency timeline ends with data, published July 28, 2022, for July through December of 2021. That report revealed that Twitter fielded 11,460 requests for information from 67 countries and complied with 40.2% of them; it further documents that Twitter enforced its own rules against 4,257,617 accounts, suspending 1,269,477 of them and removed 5,103,156 items.