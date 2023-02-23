‘Cocaine Bear’ director Elizabeth Banks: “You don’t know what I’m going to do”

BY KC Ifeanyi9 minute read

Elizabeth Banks couldn’t really talk about it.



When I reached out two years ago to discuss her production company Brownstone’s foray into podcasting, she was on location in Ireland filming a little project called Cocaine Bear. All she would tell me is that the premise was exactly what you’d expect from the title.

Now, the Universal Pictures film, which hits theaters February 24, has become one the most hyped pop culture moments of the year, and Banks is finally ready to get into it.



When I get her on the phone, I ask her what far-flung location she might be calling from this time. “You have to picture this: I’m perusing a West Elm on the Upper West Side of New York City,” Banks says. “I’m with my friend, and she needs a coffee table. She wants my opinion.” Squeezing in a decorating consultation right after an appearance on The View—and while conducting an interview—is big Banks energy.

“She is like freaking Wonder Woman,” says Marian Leitner-Waldman, founder and CEO of the wine company Archer Roose where Banks is also part owner and chief creative officer. “She is the most insane multitasker I have ever met. I know a lot of working moms. I know a lot of really dynamic people. But she is on a whole other level.” As an actor, director, producer, and entrepreneur, Banks has made a habit of stretching herself beyond normal limits. And that’s never been more apparent with Cocaine Bear. Banks directs the comedic horror comedy, which is loosely based on the true story of a drug runner who unloaded more than 200 pounds of cocaine above the Appalachian Mountains that was discovered and consumed by a bear. In real life, the bear, unfortunately, died. But Banks and screenwriter Jimmy Warden’s version offers instead a twisted revenge story with the bear raging through a national park on a coke-fueled killing spree.

In other words: exactly what you’d expect from the title. Yet it’s also the kind of script that could’ve easily, well, died. Hollywood, with its incessant appetite for risk-averse, well-tested IP hasn’t been a fertile breeding ground for bold projects like this for a long time. But Universal saw its potential, and, judging from the reaction to the trailer that dropped in late November (15 million views and counting), Banks has a hit on her hands. Elizabeth Banks [Photo: Jessica Chou] “I’m cautiously optimistic,” Banks says. “It does create a lot of pressure for the movie to live up to or exceed the expectations. But I’m slowly becoming more confident that people are going to like it.” It took a good deal of confidence for her to take on the project in the first place. Cocaine Bear involved extensive CG effects, heart-stopping action sequences, and managing a roster of critically acclaimed actors including Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, and Ray Liotta in his final role after passing away last May. Plus, her previous directorial effort, 2019’s Charlie’s Angels reboot, had fizzled at the box office. Yet Banks—who has starred in nearly 100 films and TV shows, drew more than $287 million with her directorial debut, Pitch Perfect 2, and has produced a slate of projects through her company Brownstone—was ultimately undaunted at facing Cocaine Bear head on.

“The longer I’ve been doing this, the older I get, the more I realize that I actually have some skills,” Banks says. “I do bring a lot of experience to the table—I’m not floundering around.” On September 11, 1985, drug smuggler Andrew Thornton II was flying over Georgia’s Chattahoochee National Forest when he dropped three duffel bags stuffed with cocaine to retrieve at a later date. But when Thornton jumped out of the plane, his parachute malfunctioned, and he fell to his death on a driveway in a residential neighborhood in Knoxville, Tenn. Four months later, a bear’s corpse was found in the Chattahoochee wilderness. An autopsy revealed the bear’s stomach was brimming with nearly 35 pounds of cocaine.



It’s a wild story that gets even weirder if you dig into Thornton’s résumé: He was a former army paratrooper, racehorse trainer, narcotics cop, and lawyer before he became the drug smuggler known as “The Cocaine Cowboy.” It’s the kind of life that, to some, might scream “biopic!” However, when screenwriter Jimmy Warden happened upon this story, Thornton was of little interest. “What I thought was most fascinating is the bear on cocaine,” Warden says. “In the true story, the bear dying is really sad. So part of me wanted to give her this redemption story.”

In Warden’s version, the tweaking grizzly lurks as an omnipresent threat while a cast of characters enter the forest on different missions: a mom searching for her daughter, the drug dealer’s son and his business associate trying to find the missing stash, and a cop hot on the latter duo’s trail. Warden had bounced around Hollywood for years working at a talent agency, as a production assistant, etc. all the while sitting on a stack of scripts he’d written. He managed to get his 2020 horror comedy The Babysitter: Killer Queen made at Netflix. But Cocaine Bear seemed like a pipe dream. “With such like an insane premise, you never really believe that anyone’s going to do it,” he says.

Warden had a relationship with producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from working as a PA on their film 21 Jump Street. He sent the script for Cocaine Bear to the duo who then took it to Universal where they have a first look deal. The script eventually made its way to Banks, who instinctively understood Warden’s vision.



It’s like you take something that’s somewhat familiar and you just make sure that you push it all the fucking way.” Elizabeth Banks “The movie that you see in the theater is basically the movie I saw in my mind’s eye when I read the script,” Banks says. She first read it in April 2020, during the start of the pandemic. “I was still wiping down my groceries,” she says. “The entire world had changed. I felt chaos all around me.”

Warden’s script tapped into that feeling of chaos—“there’s nothing more chaotic than a bear high on cocaine,” quips Banks. “Directing this movie was almost cathartically about controlling or taming the chaos that I could feel all around then,” she says. “When the bear shows up, you’re not sure what is going to happen. Is someone [going to die]? Is the bear even going to notice these people? Creating that sensibility was exciting to me.” Navigating the film’s tone was another welcome challenge. Cocaine Bear glides effortlessly from absurdist comedy to gory horror to adrenaline-soaked action. Warden says he had set out to make something that was “extremely violent and graphic” to the point where you’re almost forced to laugh at how just how extreme it is. “And credit to Liz for executing that because it’s not a layup,” Warden says of Banks. “It’s really tough to balance those two things—you have something horrific happen and then undercut it with a joke.”

For Banks, what makes a film like this work is that despite the inherent chaos created by a bear high on cocaine, the characters are very much rooted in the real emotions. Eddie (Alden Ehrenreich) is grieving the loss of a spouse and trying to figure out fatherhood while being forced to retrieve the lost cocaine. Sari (Keri Russell) is also navigating the turbulence of single parenting made even more complex with her missing daughter Dee Dee (Brooklynn Prince). Even Ranger Liz (Margo Martindale) whose primary function is comedic relief has a dream-deferred backstory of wanting to be in the big leagues at a major national park. “We all want a sense of the familiar with a twist,” Banks says. “You saw it with White Lotus. You saw it with Squid Game. There’s a real audacity to those things. It’s like you take something that’s somewhat familiar and you just make sure that you push it all the fucking way.” Cocaine Bear may seem like an outlier among the other films and TV shows that have come through Banks’s production company, Brownstone, such as the 3-film Pitch Perfect franchise, which has pulled in more than $565 million globally at the box office and that recently premiered a spinoff show on Peacock. But as her Brownstone cofounder and husband Max Handelman notes, it’s very much aligned with Banks’s brand (see: Wet Hot American Summer, 30 Rock, and Zack and Miri Make a Porno).

Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks [Photo: Jessica Chou] “We don’t do dark material. We don’t do heavy dramas,” Handelman says. “Elizabeth, in particular, is drawn to material that never takes itself too seriously.” “There’s just a very specific tone that Elizabeth manages that a lot of other people can’t or don’t do,” he adds. Banks and Handelman met in college at the University of Pennsylvania. As Banks began her acting career, Handelman ventured into finance and corporate development in media. The two eventually decided to start their own production company in 2009 in part by Banks feeling that the roles she was being offered were becoming homogenous. But Brownstone was never meant to be a vehicle for vanity acting projects. Banks’s intent was to broaden her own career as a director and producer while supporting other creators’ projects.

“That’s what Brownstone is all about,” she says. “How do I mentor people through the process that’s taken me 20 years to understand? How can I bring my expertise to things and create opportunities for people? I take that responsibility seriously.” There’s just a very specific tone that Elizabeth manages that a lot of other people can’t or don’t do.” Max Handelman For instance, Brownstone produced Hulu’s hit show Shrill, starring Aidy Bryant, and has a slate of buzzy projects in the works including a film adaption of the beloved children’s series The Magic School Bus; a remake of the sci-fi comedy The Invisible Woman; and Bottoms, a film premiering at SXSW this year about two queer high school students who start a fight club.

With Cocaine Bear, Banks and Handelman are leaning into the notion that people are looking for more communal, escapist fare as the world continues to crawl out from the worst of a global pandemic. A film as outlandish as Cocaine Bear is truly best experienced in a theater full of strangers. So many scenes immediately elicit that feeling of “Did you see what I just saw?” Max Handelman [Photo: Jessica Chou] “It’s been a chaotic past several years that has hovered over our entire country and culture,” Handelman says. “People want to just go have fun again and not have to take a film or a television show or any piece of content too seriously.” Even in that regard, it’s easy for Hollywood to lean on blockbuster superhero movies or other franchises that have a proven track record of pulling people into theaters. So the fact that Universal is taking a chance on Cocaine Bear, and that it’s got people talking, isn’t lost on him.