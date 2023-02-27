Renovating this 1930s ‘doughnut’ building meant losing space but gaining natural light

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon2 minute read

When Joe Atkins, a principal at VMDO Architects, first walked inside George Washington University’s Thurston Hall, it reminded him of a racetrack or a doughnut, he says. That’s because Thurston Hall—a 1929 brick edifice that started out as an apartment block before being converted into student residences in the late ’60s—was arranged in the shape of a square with an obscure courtyard in the center.

[Photo: VMDO (left), Alan Karchmer/VMDO (right)] Today, that doughnut is no more. In fall 2022, Thurston Hall was completely transformed by VMDO Architects, whose winning design was selected by George Washington University as part of an invited competition. The firm’s proposal involved a complete gut renovation, but everything revolved around one masterful stroke: carving away a big portion of one of the building’s four facades. It was a risky move, and resulted in about 6,750 square feet of lost space, but it radically opened up the building. [Photo: Alan Karchmer/VMDO] Now natural light washes over a newly landscaped courtyard at the heart of the building. And where an austere, vertical facade once stood, a pair of terraces cascade down on the southern end, each of them boasting a different open space. “The fundamental invitation was to reinvent the first-year experience at GW,” Atkins says. [Photo: Alan Karchmer/VMDO] By virtue of its shape and structure, the old building felt impenetrable. You “never had a sense of where you were,” Atkins says. The courtyard, which worked as a passive light well, was inaccessible and visible only from individual rooms.

[Photo: Alan Karchmer/VMDO] To make the building more porous—and give students a sense of direction—the architects rethought the ground floor entrance so that the courtyard is visible from the moment you walk in the front doors. In fact, the courtyard is visible from pretty much anywhere in the building thanks to the addition of glazing on the north and south segments of the building. Two other brick facades were preserved but painted and punctured with wider “lantern” windows to create another sight line. [Photo: Alan Karchmer/VMDO] On the southern end of the building, VMDO carved away a total of five stories, but what was lost in the capacity for beds (about 300), was won in rooftop terraces and roomy event space. “GW understood that something has to give, but they had a vision: They wanted to activate, they wanted to foster community,” says Andres Pacheco, the project architect and a senior associate at VMDO. [Photo: Alan Karchmer/VMDO] The star of the project remains the newly shaped courtyard. “Conceptually, at the beginning we were wondering what type of character this space has: Is it a garden that you look into? Or is it a plaza? We wanted to have as much green and vegetation as possible, but it felt right to leave a big space where a choir practice or a big event could take place,” Pacheco explains.