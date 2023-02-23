Researchers show how activists use online reviews within Russia to protest the Ukraine invasion

BY Chris Stokel-Walker3 minute read

As the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine arrives, a new paper published on the arXiv preprint server has quantified the scale by which activists have utilized every possible avenue to raise awareness within Russia of the actions of their president, including posting pleas to Russian citizens’ humanity on social media platforms.

That ongoing public awareness campaign, co-opted Google Maps location reviews and Tripadvisor comments because Russia quickly instigated bans on traditional western news outlets, and strictly limited access to platforms the country felt unable to control adequately to ensure its pro-war message got through. “We found it funny how people were leveraging these sites like Airbnb and TripAdvisor, and so on,” says Juan Tapiador of the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid in Spain, and one of the paper’s authors. “So we started collecting data. And it took a while for the platform to ban them.” The academics monitored reviews of Russian businesses and tourist spots on Google Maps and Tripadvisor between February and September 2022. The dataset contains 7,330 posts made in 1,319 different threads by 1,229 different users on Tripadvisor, and 2,200,368 Google Maps reviews obtained from 122,826 locations in Russia.

“We found a few interesting things,” says Tapiador. “One is how difficult it is to block absolutely all communication channels.” Tapiador was amazed at people’s creativity in finding covert channels of communication to sow opposition to the war among Russian internet users. But the researchers found it wasn’t just anti-war messaging being pumped out illicitly; often the communications were more practical in nature. “Many of [the messages] were humanitarian help or communication in terms of finding roads, like: ‘Hey, how can I get to the train station in the next village?’” says Tapiador. That was designed to aid Russians seeking to flee their country as the inevitability of war—and crippling sanctions—began to rise. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are believed to have fled the country in order to avoid mandatory military conscription, or the effects of global sanctions designed to dissuade Russia from continuing its conflict. The type of message evolved over time, says the study’s lead author José Miguel Moreno. “At the beginning it was reviews of Moscow restaurants saying, ‘Yes, the food at this restaurant was really nice, the service was okay, unfortunately your president is killing Ukrainians,’” he says. The researchers’ analysis finds that 108 Russian towns, out of 8,660 found on Google Maps, had at least one review that signaled opposition about the war to Russian people, but half of the reviews were concentrated within two cities: Moscow, which accounted for 37% of the anti-war review bombs, and St. Petersburg, which had 15%.