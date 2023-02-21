A science fiction magazine closed submissions after being bombarded with stories written by ChatGPT

Clarkesworld Magazine is no stranger to tales of artificial intelligence impacting society, but in a sad and wild case of life imitating art, the Hugo Award-winning magazine has had to temporarily close its doors to submissions due to it being bombarded with people filing science fiction stories ostensibly written by ChatGPT.

Clarkesworld Magazine editor Neil Clarke made the announcement on Twitter yesterday with the simple statement, “Submissions are currently closed. It shouldn’t be hard to guess why.” When a user replied that Clarke should use an AI tool to scan submissions for AI involvement, Clarke replied, “None of the detection tools are reliable enough.”

Submissions are currently closed. It shouldn't be hard to guess why. — clarkesworld (@clarkesworld) February 20, 2023

Clarke’s decision to close submissions came five days after he wrote a blog post outlining the explosion in AI-written submissions that the magazine had received beginning in late 2022—right when OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool went mainstream. Before October 2022, Clarke’s data shows Clarkesworld Magazine had to ban fewer than 25 people for plagiarized or AI/chatbot-generated submissions per month. In December 2022, the number rose to 50. In January 2023, it more than doubled to just under 120. But in February 2023, the number of bans jumped to over 500 (and the month isn’t even finished yet).

Updated version of the graph. pic.twitter.com/dDeWDhHZiM — clarkesworld (@clarkesworld) February 21, 2023

Clarke says he’s reached out to other editors and has found his situation is far from unique. As for what to do, Clarke writes, “While rejecting and banning these submissions has been simple, it’s growing at a rate that will necessitate changes. To make matters worse, the technology is only going to get better, so detection will become more challenging.”