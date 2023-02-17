John Fetterman’s battle with depression highlights the stigma of mental illness

When Senator John Fetterman voluntarily checked himself into Walter Reed to receive treatment for clinical depression on Wednesday night, he joined the one in 4 adults who suffer from a diagnosable mental illness each year. But unlike most of these individuals, his choice to seek care is national news—and has led to questions about his ability to serve in Congress. It’s an unfortunate reminder of the stigma that still exists around mental illness .

The trauma and stressors of the pandemic shined a spotlight on America’s mental health crisis. More than 50 million U.S. adults experienced a mental illness in 2020, while 12 million reported serious thoughts of suicide. This crisis is especially acute among young people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) research out this week found that more than 40% of U.S. high school students reported feeling so sad or hopeless that they could not participate in regular activities for at least two weeks within the past year. The findings around teen girls were even more alarming: Nearly 3 in 5 said they felt persistently sad or hopeless, and 30% said they have seriously considered dying by suicide.

Despite these numbers, more than half of adults with a mental illness do not receive treatment. That’s 28 million people who are suffering, often in silence. The news is even worse for young people: almost 60% with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment.

The reasons for this lack of treatment are myriad, ranging from affordability to a shortage in mental health care professionals. But one of the biggest factors that can lead people to delay or avoid treatment is stigma—the fear of judgment or discrimination from individuals and institutions, as well as internalized shame about their own condition.